The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An armed man dressed in a bikini was captured on video attempting to rob a Los Angeles donut shop last week – but the staff at Winchell’s in the Harvard Heights section of the city had other ideas.

Video footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the incident from the angle of a police body camera and from surveillance video in the store.

In the clips, a suspect named by police as Christopher Hall, 41, is seen walking up to the shop counter on May 30, brandishing a gun and a knife.

He is dressed in a green swimsuit, with a bright pink neon jacket tied around his torso, and a wide-brimmed sunhat.

Staff at the Winchell's donut house can be seen tussling with Hall as he hits them with his pistol, and then hurls a tray of cinnamon rolls in their direction.

Hall then points the gun at employees as they throw cash at him in an effort to get him to leave.

An armed man was captured on video storming a donut house (pictured) in Los Angeles, California ( Google Maps )

One employee then corners him by ramming a food cart towards the suspect, but Hall manages to fight them off and starts aggressively hitting the staffer’s head with his gun.

Eventually, the footage pans to the street outside, where a man is seen throwing a chair at Hall as he heads in the other direction.

Officers arrived at the scene at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday. They had received a report alleging Hall had assaulted a female worker, according to MyNewsLA.

In the footage, a frantic police chase ensues, and an officer is heard firing a gunshot.

Hall, who does not get struck by the bullet, is then tasered and detained on the floor.

Witnesses reported that they first saw Hall fleeing from the scene, climbing a fence, and attempting to change his clothes, police stated.

LAPD said an airsoft replica handgun and a knife were found at the arrest. The suspect was uncooperative, police added.

“Hall refused and pointed his handgun at the officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” said police.

Fire department paramedics transported Hall to a local hospital for evaluation before he was booked into jail.

He sustained minor injuries from the incident, and no one else was hurt, officials said.

Hall was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.