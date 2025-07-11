McDonald’s manager and mom of six stabbed to death by co-worker over argument

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A McDonald’s manager was stabbed to death by a co-worker after an argument between the pair at a Detroit restaurant, say police.

Jennifer Harris, 39, a mother of six, had worked at the Eastpointe McDonald’s location for the past 15 years.

Last week, just after clocking in for work, she was forced to ask a colleague to leave following an argument between the two of them.

The disgruntled employee went home and came back to the restaurant armed with a kitchen knife. She proceeded to stab Harris multiple times just before 8 a.m., the Eastpointe Police Department said.

The 26-year-old suspect tried to escape from the restaurant after the attack, but a customer with a gun fired a warning shot in the air and detained the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, officials added.

Harris was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

open image in gallery A McDonald's manager died after being stabbed to death by an employee on shift, police say ( Google Maps )

A witness at the drive-through said the suspect had returned wearing a mask, and her hands were the only visible parts of her body.

“She started stabbing her and I ran for help and basically asked everybody like "help help" or whatever,” the witness told Fox News.

“I tried to stop her - it was no stopping her. She stabbed her everywhere.”

Harris’s oldest daughter said things had been amicable between the employee and her manager before the attack.

“My momma was a good person, she was the best mom anybody could ever ask for,” Antonia Griffin said in her interview with the network.

“My momma, she woke up every day to work for us. My momma died trying to take care of us!”

Eastpointe Police Department's Lieutenant Alex Holish said the incident was “unexplainable,” saying that verbal disputes happen every day.

“Verbal disputes happen, and they can mediate or talk to management later and try to settle the dispute like adults. No dispute should ever result in violence, especially a homicide,” Holish added.

The outlet is owned locally by Yusef Alcodray. He condemned the violence, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority,” he added.

Alcodray said the restaurant would remain closed while they cooperated with police.

Fox News reports that the children’s father is currently in jail, leaving all six of them without a parent.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to determine appropriate charges. An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 586-445-9415.

The Independent contacted McDonald's for comment.