Florida teen threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s because staff forgot his chicken nuggets, sheriff says

Dayton Schaffer, 18, faces charges of a false report concerning the use of a firearm against a person(s) and a misuse of a two-way communication device, authorities said.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 03 July 2025 16:36 EDT
A Florida teen is behind bars after calling and threatening his local McDonald’s three times, warning employees he would “shoot this s**t up” after they forgot to include his chicken McNuggets with his meal, authorities said.

Dayton Schaffer, 18, was arrested Monday after the manager of a north Lakewood McDonald’s reported to police that someone had threatened to shoot up the restaurant because they got his order wrong, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Schaffer called the fast food restaurant three separate times around 11:30 p.m. to make threats to the workers.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared news of Schaffer’s arrest in a light-hearted, pun-filled video shared to the department’s Facebook.

“This guy acted like a McNut,” Judd jokes in the video. “So this McNut didn’t get his McNuggets from McDonald’s, so he calls three times. On three different occasions, he threatens to shoot the place up. He uses all kinds of foul language.”

Dayton Schaffer was arrested after threatening to shoot up a Florida McDonald’s because they got his order wrong.
Dayton Schaffer was arrested after threatening to shoot up a Florida McDonald’s because they got his order wrong. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)
After the first call, the manager apologized and told Schaffer that if he came back, they would fix his order, but that didn’t stop the threats, Judd said.

Judd later quips, “He used his McPhone to make a McThreat to McDonald’s.”

“His actual phone number. So it was a slow McPitch for us to make a McArrest,” Judd continued.

Detectives were able to track down Schaffer, who they say admitted to making the calls because the restaurant got his order wrong. The sheriff’s office also said Schaffer claimed the threats were a joke.

“Anyways, he’s in the McJail,” Judd concluded in the video.

Schaffer faces charges of a false report concerning the use of a firearm against a person(s) and a misuse of a two-way communication device, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the Florida Legislature, a false report can carry a second-degree felony charge, while the misuse of a two-way communication device can be a third-degree felony charge.

