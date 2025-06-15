Baby shower turns violent when suspect mows down another woman after argument, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman is accused of running over people after an argument at a baby shower.

Robin Lessette Alexander, 54, of Indian Head, Maryland, was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and two counts of destruction of property in connection to the incident.

Around 5 p.m. on June 1, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland responded to a business for a report of people hit by a car.

Investigators say Alexander was attending a baby shower and got into an argument with another woman.

That disagreement spilled out to the parking lot, where Alexander got in her car and drove at the woman and two others, according to authorities. Alexander hit the woman and one other person. She then drove into a parked car.

A juvenile was in the parked car and was not injured, police said.

open image in gallery Robin Lessette Alexander, 54, is accused of hitting people with a car after an argument at a baby shower ( Charles County Sheriff’s Office )

Alexander then circled the lot and rammed the car of the woman she was arguing with, according to authorities.

There was no word on what the argument was over or if there was a previous relationship between Alexander and the woman.

Several people tried to stop Alexander and disabled her car by slashing the tires, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated at the scene.

Police announced Alexander’s arrest this week. She was released from custody on electronic monitoring.