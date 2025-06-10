Mary Lou Retton breaks silence after ‘completely unacceptable’ arrest and DUI charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton has spoken out after her arrest for driving under the influence.

The Independent first obtained details of Retton’s arrest last month when a criminal complaint stated that she was arrested on a DUI charge in West Virginia after driving her car “all over the roadway” — and being found with a bottle of wine in her passenger seat. She has since spoken out in a statement to People.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends, and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry,” Retton, 57, said.

“I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement, and continued support.”

Her attorney, Edmund J. Rollo, told the publication that Retton “asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life.”

On Tuesday, Retton appeared in court where she entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge stemming from the incident. She received a $100 fine, which is standard for a first-time, non-aggravated offense in the area.

Retton was booked in Marion County on May 17, according to records posted online by the West Virginia Magistrate Court system.

The former gold medalist smelled of alcohol while she was pulled over and failed a field sobriety test, according to a criminal complaint filed in Marion County court. She refused both a preliminary breath test and a chemical test of her blood, according to police.

“Officers also observed a screw top container of wine in Retton-Kelly’s passenger seat,” the criminal complaint read.

She was also pulled over after officers observed her driving “all over the roadway,” according to the complaint.

The former Olympic gymnast, who was awarded five medals including a gold at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, posted $1,500 bond the day of her arrest.

When she was just 16, Retton became the first U.S. female gymnast to win an all-around Olympic gold medal in 1984.

Almost four decades later, in October 2023, she was diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia that left her stuck in the hospital and unable to pay her medical bills.

The former athlete told Entertainment Tonight last spring that she was “sobbing” after learning that her family had set up an account on the crowdfunding platform Spotfund to help pay for her treatment. According to Retton, her financial situation became dire following her divorce and the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented her from participating in speaking engagements.