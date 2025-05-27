The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Retired Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was arrested on a DUI charge in West Virginia after driving her car “all over the roadway” – and being found with a bottle of wine in her passenger seat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent.

Retton, 57, was booked in Marion County on May 17 and faces one misdemeanor count of “driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,” according to records posted online by the West Virginia Magistrate Court system.

The former gold medalist smelled of alcohol while she was pulled over and failed a field sobriety test, according to a criminal complaint filed in Marion County court.

“Officers also observed a screw top container of wine in Retton-Kelly’s passenger seat,” the criminal complaint read.

She was also pulled over after officers observed her driving “all over the roadway,” according to the complaint.

open image in gallery Retton became an overnight sensation after scooping five medals - includuing a gold - at the 1984 LA Olympic Games ( AP )

The former Olympic gymnast, who was awarded five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, posted $1,500 bond the day of her arrest.

When she was just 16, Retton became the first U.S. female gymnast to win an all-around Olmpic gold medal in 1984.

Almost four decades later, in October 2023, she was diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia that left her stuck in the hospital and unable to pay her medical bills.

The former athlete told Entertainment Tonight last spring that she was “sobbing” after learning that her family had set up an account on the crowdfunding platform Spotfund to cover her treatment. Donations poured in, amounting to almost $460,000 before the portal was closed.

Retton’s elation was met with mixed reactions from the public, who argued that she chose to forgo paying for her own treatment, which Renton denies. Any money left over after covering treatment costs was due to be donated to the American Lung Association, she said.

open image in gallery Mary Lou Retton appeared on NBC Today in Janaury 2024 talking about life support and experience with pneumonia ( NBC Today )

Retton pushed back on the attacks on her daughters for trying to help their mom.

“They didn’t deserve that, they were just trying to take care of me. I don’t care about the nay-sayers. There’s trolls everywhere, whatever,” she told the outlet.

“It’s what makes us America; everybody’s got an opinion. You’re welcome to your opinion. But you aren’t in that situation,” she continued. “My daughters stepped up to the plate and they saved my life.”

After several weeks in the hospital, Retton was discharged in late October 2023 to continue her recovery at home.

Retton has remained largely out of the limelight since battling her illness. She was expected to go on a For Mothers and Daughters Forever Our Legacy tour with her daughter, Kelley, in January this year.

Retton last posted on social media in November 2024, about the death of revered – then repudiated – Romanian-American gymnastics coach Béla Károlyi.