Murder of Arizona pastor was motivated by religion, investigators say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Six weeks after a beloved Arizona pastor was found brutally murdered at his New River home, investigators say they have a suspect in custody with a disturbing motive rooted in religion.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Adam Christopher Sheafe as the man suspected of murdering William Schonemann, 76, in his bed.

Schonemann, known as “Pastor Bill” at New River Bible Chapel and around the tight-knit community, was found covered in blood during a welfare check on April 28, and his death was ruled a homicide.

“This case was tragic and bizarre,” Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said as he announced the arrest and revealed new details during a news conference on Thursday.

He said the motive behind the killing was religious in nature, but did not elaborate further.

open image in gallery William Schonemann, known as ‘Pastor Bill,’ was found murdered at his home on April 28 ( Facebook )

Sheafe allegedly left his home, walked away from his job, and crossed state lines to Arizona, intent on carrying out multiple killings, according to Sheridan.

“He had a plan,” Sheridan said.

Schonemann was the only known victim, Sheridan added, but noted that investigators believe there may have been others in his sights.

“The information we have indicates that the motive was religious in nature, and that there were a number of future victims planned, some of those in Arizona, and that he had taken action in furtherance of those additional crimes,” MCSO Capt. David Lee said Thursday. “We have been in contact with those identified victims, and we are investigating or assisting with those incidents as well.”

In the days leading up to the killing, a concerned New River resident had alerted authorities about what they said was Sheafe’s suspicious behavior. That tip would prove pivotal, but not in time to save the pastor.

Investigators believe Schonemann was killed the day before his body was found. Deputies made the tragic discovery when they conducted a welfare check at his home on Cavalry Road.

Later that same day, Sheafe was already on the move. He would later be identified as the suspect in a burglary which led to a high-speed chase with Sedona police.

open image in gallery Adam Christopher Sheafe, 50, allegedly crossed state lines to kill Pastor Bill, his motive believed to be rooted in religion, police say ( Coconino County Sheriffs Office )

But Sheafe evaded capture when he disappeared after crashing his car into another vehicle, police said. His abandoned car—later discovered to be stolen from Cave Creek—was recovered at a nearby trailhead.

Authorities say they found evidence inside the car that reportedly tied Sheafe to the New River killing.

The manhunt for Sheafe intensified. The next day, a Sedona homeowner spotted a man on his security camera, matching Sheafe’s description, who was rifling through boxes in his garage. But by the time police arrived, the man had vanished into the rugged terrain of the Coconino National Forest.

That night, SWAT and patrol officers tracked Sheafe to a remote campsite. After a foot chase through the forest and into a residential area, officers used a stun gun to subdue and arrest him, police say.

open image in gallery Bill Schonemann, the 76-year-old pastor of New River Bible Chapel, was found dead on April 28 in his home. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has determined his death is a homicide ( Google Maps )

Sheafe was booked into the Coconino County Jail on multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, trespassing, vehicle theft, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

He has remained in custody as authorities investigate his possible connection to the pastor’s killing. Authorities said there were no previous ties between Schonemann and Sheafe.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation and more details are expected to be released after Sheafe is extradited to Maricopa County and indicted on additional charges.