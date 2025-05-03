The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Maricopa County medical examiner has determined the death of a popular community pastor in his Arizona home was a homicide.

Bill Schonemann, 76, was found dead on his bed in New River around 7:30 pm on Monday.

According to sources that spoke to FOX 10, “Pastor Bill,” long-time head of the New River Bible Chapel, was found with his arms spread out and his hands pinned to the wall. The sources also said the pastor appeared to have suffered significant injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has not publicly revealed many details about the death. No suspects have been arrested, and no motive is publicly available.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Schonemann’s loved ones as we continue our efforts to bring justice in this case. MCSO detectives are actively investigating and following all leads," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Bill Schonemann, the 76-year-old pastor of New River Bible Chapel, was found dead on April 28 in his home. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has determined his death is a homicide ( Google Maps )

Investigators believe the murder was an "isolated incident,” and that there’s no threat to the community.

Mike Anders, a neighbor who lived next to the pastor for 12 years, said Schonemann was friendly, always open to conversation, and had a passion for building trucks.

He told FOX 10 that the lack of information about the murder has left the community on edge.

"I mean, we locked our doors last night. It’s just something that we are just not used to doing. Until we know what’s going on, we don’t know if it was a family member, or ... we don’t know what, who could do this to him," Anders said.

A former congregation member, Zane Sharpe, told ABC 15 that the news of the pastor's death was crushing.

“My heart just dropped,” he said. “It dropped to my core. Like what a sweet guy, a pastor, too. Everyone holds pastors in high esteem, but this guy truly lived what he spoke.”

The pastor’s son, Randall Schonemann, said in a statement: “Our dad had such a positive impact on people everywhere he went. We will miss the loving guidance and patience, the happiness he showed just getting to walk around an airport getting his steps in.”