The family of track stabbing victim Austin Metcalf is facing a slew of “swatting" forcing police to descend on their house.

Swatting is a false report made to law enforcement meant to get a SWAT team sent to a specific location. The prank is most commonly used against video streamers —who are often broadcasting live — in hopes that the SWAT team's arrival will be visible on camera. The prank can be — and arguably sometimes is intended to be — dangerous, as the victim is not expecting a SWAT team to burst through their door, and they could get injured or killed in the chaos.

On Monday, Frisco police confirmed that they'd received a call that a gun had been shot at the Metcalf property. When they arrived, they learned there had been no shooting, FOX 4 reports.

According to the police, this is the third time the Metcalf family has been swatted.

The family has faced the spotlight since 17-year-old Austin was killed during a tack meet in Frisco, Texas, earlier this month.

Austin Metcalf, 17 (left) of Frisco, Texas, was stabbed and killed by Karmelo Anthony, 17 (right) also of Frisco, following a fight at a high school track meet on April 1, police say ( GoFundMe/Frisco Police Department )

The two previous swatting incidents were on April 8 and April 17. In one incident the police were sent to Metcalf's mother's home, and in the other the police were sent to his father's home.

Police are likely investigating the origins of the swatting calls but have not provided details. Making a false report is typically considered a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $4,000. Texas is currently trying to pass legislation to make the punishment for swatting more severe.

Metcalf was killed on April 2 and both his family and the family of his alleged attack, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony have been thrust into the spotlight since the alleged murder.

The stabbing happened on April 2. According to an arrest report, Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School's tent, and Metcalf reportedly asked him to leave as he did not attend that high school.

Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to the arrest affidavit. A witness claims that Metcalf shoved Anthony to remove him from the tent, at which time Anthony allegedly reached into a bag, pulled out a knife, and stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Shortly after Anthony was released on house arrest, his family began receiving threatening calls and visits from angry citizens. As a result, Anthony had to be moved to an "undisclosed location" for his safety.

Jeff Metcalf, Austin's father, was meanwhile trying to deal with the grief of losing his son while at the same time being drug into a culture war.

Last week, a group of racists led by a Capitol riot defendant went to the school where Metcalf was killed and held a demonstration. The elder Metcalf called in to denounce them, and called their leader a "piece of trash" who doesn't actually care about his family.