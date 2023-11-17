Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump said he thinks he would’ve been “very well received” by crowds at the Jan 6 insurrection, according to newly revealed audio.

The revelation was brought to light in ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.

The recording was from a conversation Mr Karl and Mr Trump had in 2021, which mainly focused on the former president’s reaction to the day’s events.

Mr Trump continued to claim that the number of protestors at his rally, which occurred before hundreds of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, was inaccurately reported.

“If you look at the real size of that crowd, they were the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken for by far that went down to the Washington Monument,” he said. Mr Trump delivered his remarks that day from The Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House that stretches toward the monument. The Associated Press has previously reported that about 10,000 people were in the crowd.

Mr Trump continued by saying that he had told his Secret Service detail that he wanted to go to the Capitol after the speech, but his protective officers told him that wouldn’t be possible.

“I was thinking about going back during the problem to stop the problem, doing it myself,” he said. “Secret Service didn’t like that idea too much.”

If he had gone, he said, “I would’ve been very well received.”

CNN reported that the audio could likely be used by the prosecutors in legal action regarding the Jan 6 events.

While providing testimony on what happened that day, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said Mr Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle in an effort to go to the Capitol. He also apparently lunged at his head of security, she said.

Five people died in events associated with the riot. One was shot by Capitol Police, another died from a drug overdose and three died due to stress-related causes, including a police officer. At least 138 police officers were injured.