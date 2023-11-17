Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump reacts in disgust on Truth Social after Biden sees no charges in documents case

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 17 November 2023 09:22
Comments

Related video: Watch Antony Blinken’s reaction as Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping ‘dictator’

Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice in an all-caps Truth Social rant after the news came that Mr Biden will face no charges following allegations that he mishandled classified documents.

“WOW! FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!” Mr Trump thundered on his floundering social media platform.

The Special Counsel in the case, Robert Hur, isn’t expected to charge anyone linked to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at two places connected to Mr Biden, two people told CNN.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in