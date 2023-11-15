2024 Polls: RFK Jr gets 20% in Biden-Trump three-way race

✕ Close Biden ‘not worried’ new House Speaker Mike Johnson could overturn 2024 elections

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr received 20 per cent in a three-way race with President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump in a poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos.

Thirty per cent backed Mr Biden in the poll, with 32 per cent supporting Mr Trump.

The online poll collected the views of 1,006 US adults across the country.

The two-day poll that finished on Tuesday found that in a race between only Mr Biden and Mr Trump, 51 per cent backed Mr Biden, with 49 per cent supporting Mr Trump.

This comes after separate research found that Mr Biden would win the popular vote but narrowly lose the Electoral College to Mr Trump if the election was held today.

The research comes from Stack Data Strategy, showing that Mr Trump would win the Electoral College 292 to 246 with Mr Biden winning the popular vote 49 to 48 per cent.

Meanwhile, a CNN poll released on 7 November showed the ex-president gaining two points over the incumbent.

In that poll, a potential matchup between Mr Trump and Mr Biden showed 49 per cent of potential voters casting their ballot for the ex-president.