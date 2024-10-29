Shots fired from Atlanta Four Seasons hotel prompting massive police response

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shots were fired near the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, prompting parts of Atlanta to be placed under a shelter-in-place order.

Just before 3pm, law enforcement flooded Midtown Atlanta to investigate reports of an armed person.

It’s not immediately how many shots rang out or if anyone was injured.

“Please shelter in place or stay out the area! Citizens within site of the Four Seasons Hotel are advised to avoid any windows and rooms facing the area,” Atlanta Police Department warned in a statement.

Surrounding roads are also closed, authorities said.