Shots fired from Atlanta Four Seasons hotel prompting massive police response
It’s not immediately clear if anyone has been struck
Shots were fired near the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, prompting parts of Atlanta to be placed under a shelter-in-place order.
Just before 3pm, law enforcement flooded Midtown Atlanta to investigate reports of an armed person.
It’s not immediately how many shots rang out or if anyone was injured.
“Please shelter in place or stay out the area! Citizens within site of the Four Seasons Hotel are advised to avoid any windows and rooms facing the area,” Atlanta Police Department warned in a statement.
Surrounding roads are also closed, authorities said.