An Arizona man has caught the eye of many after grinning in his mugshot while sporting a T-shirt featuring an unofficial mugshot of President Donald Trump, having surrendering to authorities in North Dakota

Tyrone Jones, 46, was booked into the Cass County Jail on Monday on charges dating back to June 2022, including possession with intent to deliver for cocaine and marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm. before smiling for his mug shot and sporting a T-shirt featuring an unofficial mugshot of President Donald Trump. His son is wanted for murder in the state.

Jones wore a black tee with Trump’s image in his booking photo, which also read “My President.”

The Trump photo was not the same booking photo taken on August 24, 2023, when the president surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Jones was accused in 2022 of selling cocaine and marijuana in Fargo and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon, according to WDAY.

open image in gallery Tyrone Jones, 46, surrendered to North Dakota authorities Monday on drug charges while his son remains a murder suspect ( Cass County Jail )

Investigators said a March 2022 raid on his apartment uncovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash, while a later search of his car turned up more suspected drugs and a loaded pistol.

Though the charges were filed in June 2022, Jones repeatedly failed to appear in court. He also missed arraignments and hearings after moving to Arizona.

During a virtual court appearance in June, he clashed with Judge Susan Bailey, calling her “the devil” and “pure evil” before being muted and disconnecting from the session, the outlet reported.

Jones filed another motion to suppress evidence in late July, which was denied on August 1.

Two days later, officials identified his 20-year-old son, Tyrque Jones, as the main suspect in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Azeem Holmes in downtown Fargo.

On August 5, Jones told WDAY that Tyrque’s situation was “killing me softly.” He said he hadn’t spoken to his son since the police named him a suspect in Holmes’ death.

Jones also told the news outlet that he wanted to return to Fargo from Arizona to find out what happened, but couldn’t because of his outstanding warrants.

By mid-October, Jones wrote a letter to the East Central District Court apologizing for his hostile behavior toward Bailey during the virtual June hearing.

He said his active warrants and $10,000 bail were hurting his finances and career, pleading for a chance to continue working while his case moved forward.

“I cannot afford to sit in custody, because I have bills and responsibilities that depend on me,” he wrote, per WDAY. “The financial strain is already overwhelming, and this situation makes it a daily struggle to survive.”

Two weeks later, on October 27, Jones applied for a public defender, who was officially assigned to him last week.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 12.

Authorities said in September that federal agents had joined the search and that Tyrque was “likely” receiving help from family members, possibly including his father.