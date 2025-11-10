Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen jailed for 16 years over ‘brutal’ Primrose Hill murder

Areece Lloyd-Hall was found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Harry Pitman
Areece Lloyd-Hall was found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Harry Pitman (PA Media)
  • Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, has been sentenced to a minimum of 16 years detention for the murder of 16-year-old Harry Pitman.
  • Harry was fatally stabbed in the neck during New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations at Primrose Hill, north London, on 31 December 2023.
  • The incident occurred after Harry accidentally bumped into another boy while play fighting, leading to Lloyd-Hall lunging at him with a dagger.
  • Mr Justice Cavanagh said that Lloyd-Hall carried the knife for “power” and “bravado”, losing his temper and acting like a “big man”.
  • Harry's family expressed their profound grief, describing the killing as “senseless and brutal” and remembering the teenager as a “charming” and “exuberant” boy.
