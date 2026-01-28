The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was arrested Tuesday after spraying an unknown substance at Representative Ilhan Omar during a town hall event.

The suspect used a syringe to spray the congresswoman, who was addressing supporters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, about the ongoing protests against ICE.

Despite being sprayed by a liquid described by eyewitnesses as having a foul odor, Omar remained on the stage.

“These f***ing ***holes are not going to get away with it,” she said in footage recorded by C-Span. “Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand.

“We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us. I learned at a young age that you don’t give into threats.”

open image in gallery Ilhan Omar was attacked during a town hall by Anthony Kazmierczak, who wielding a syringe ( AFP via Getty Images )

The substance that Omar was sprayed with remains unknown, although photographs taken by the Associated Press showed the remains of a light-brown liquid inside the syringe.

Anthony Kazmierczak was later identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, who listed the 55-year-old on their jail roster. He has been charged with third-degree assault.

What we know about Anthony Kazmierczak

Details about the suspect are still emerging following the attack Tuesday, but a neighbor described him as a “pretty conservative guy” who “doesn’t like Omar.”

Brian Kelly told The New York Post Kazmierczak had asked him to watch his dog while he went to the event.

“He said, ‘I’m going to this Omar thing.’ I’m like, Omar what? He said ‘This town hall thing.’ And he said, ‘I might get arrested,’” Kelley told the outlet. “I figured it was nonsense. He wasn’t going to do anything stupid.”

Kelly claimed Kazmierczak is “heavily medicated” because of a car accident that affected his spine nine years ago and suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

open image in gallery Omar continued to address her supporters despite the attack ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kazmierczak has a history of sharing posts about politics on social media, on a profile under the name ‘Andy’, including criticism of the Biden administration.

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination last September, his Facebook profile picture was changed to an image of Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA event and later his widow Erika Kirk.

He also shared a post in 2022 blaming Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison for ‘rampant crime’ in the state and calling for him to go.

Other posts show Kazmierczak posing with his dog, adding the Israel flag to one photo, and sharing posts that appear to support the war in Ukraine.

In his bio section he describes himself as an “empty nester looking to enjoy retirement and 2nd half of my adventure”. His employment history lists ‘phone company business consultant’ for 22 years.

He has two previous DUI convictions, according to court records seen by CNN, and has been married and divorced twice.

open image in gallery Kazmierczak has been jailed by Hennepin County authorities on charges of third degree assault ( Hennepin County Sheriff's Office )

Attack came out after Omar spoke out against ICE

Moments before Omar’s attacker raced on stage, the congresswoman had criticized the activities of ICE agents in Minneapolis.

“ICE cannot be reformed,” she said. “It cannot be rehabilitated.

“We must abolish ICE for good, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment.”

Hours before the attack, Trump had criticized Omar in a speech delivered to supporters in Iowa.

The latest in a series of swipes at the Somalian congresswoman, the president said immigrants should only be allowed into the country if they love the United States.

“They have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar,” he said, as the crowd erupted into boos.

“She comes from a country that’s a disaster. So probably, it’s considered, I think - it’s not even a country.”

Omar is a frequent target for MAGA Republicans

Born in Somalia, Ilhan Omar moved to the United States in 1995, after securing asylum amid the Somali Civil War.

Trump has long suggested that the Congresswoman came to the U.S. illegally, despite evidence to the contrary, making her a frequent target for MAGA Republicans.

The president has even falsely claimed that she married her own brother to gain citizenship and often references her during speeches about Somali immigration to the United States.

Her home state of Minnesota is a fixation for MAGA Republicans, too, with both Trump administration officials and social media users sharing conspiracy theories about alleged fraud cases conducted by Somali immigrants in the state.