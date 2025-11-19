The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The stepsibling of an 18-year-old cheerleader who was found dead on a Carnival Cruise ship could be facing criminal charges, according to a new court filing.

Anna Kepner was found dead on November 7, while on a family trip heading from Miami to the Caribbean.

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that her body had been wrapped in a blanket, covered in life jackets, and stuffed under a bed before later being found by a maid.

Now, a court filing made in connection with an unrelated family matter, seen by CBS News, has suggested that Kepner’s own step-sibling could face criminal charges.

open image in gallery The stepsibling of Anna Kepner, a girl who was allegedly found dead in her cabin on a Carnival Cruise ship, could be facing criminal charges ( Temple Christian School )

The motion includes a line from the attorney of the late 18-year-old’s stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, which suggests a “criminal case may be initiated” against one of her children by the FBI.

"An extremely sensitive and severe circumstance has arisen wherein the Respondent/Mother will not be able to testify at the hearing at this time," the motion continues, according to CBS News.

The reason given for Hudson being unable to testify is that her testimony “could be prejudicial to her or her adolescent child in this pending criminal investigation.”

Details surrounding Kepner’s mysterious death have not yet been released, although Florida Today reported that the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office has carried out an autopsy.

Kepner complained that she was feeling unwell during a family dinner and returned to her cabin early, The Daily Mail earlier reported. When the family met for breakfast the following morning, Kepner was nowhere to be seen.

open image in gallery Kepner’s death took place at sea, as the cruise headed to the Caribbean ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A desperate search for the teen ensued, with a maid finally discovering her body around 11:00 am.

The girl’s father told the publication that the family is still grappling with the reality of Kepner’s death.

“I have no idea what is going on right now,” he said. “We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers.”

According to her obituary, Kepner was a “bubbly” varsity cheerleader who hoped to join the military after she graduated from Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida, next year.

“She was full of life and loved by everyone in this community,” her father added. “She was special to so many people.

“The whole family is lost for words. We miss her and love her more than anything.”

Carnival Cruises said that its “focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI” in a statement. The FBI has been given jurisdiction in the case because Kepner died in international waters and is a U.S. citizen.

The Independent has contacted Carnival Cruises, the FBI, and the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office for comment.