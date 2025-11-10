The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

FBI detectives are investigating after the death of a “happy” and “bubbly” teen on board a Carnival cruise ship.

Anna Kepner, 18, was on board the Carnival Horizon ship travelling from Miami to the Caribbean when she died on Saturday, according to authorities. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known.

Her family have paid heartfelt tribute to the teen, who they described as a “people person” and “the best child you ever could meet”. Speaking to ABC News, they said: “When she walked into a room, she would light it up.

“If you were sad, she’d make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school.”

open image in gallery The FBI has launched an investigation ( Getty/iStock )

They added the 18-year-old, from Titusville in Florida, had recently finished taking the entry tests for the military and had chosen her career path hoping to “help her community”.

“She was a people person,” her family said. “She loved being around people. She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself. She was such an easy person to talk to.”

Tributes have flooded in on Facebook from friends of the family who remembered Anna as a “beautiful angel” and a “beautiful soul”.

An FBI investigation has been launched into her death. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed her passing in a statement on Saturday, saying: “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, all media inquiries need to be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office.”