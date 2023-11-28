Sobbing Alex Murdaugh uses apology to financial victims to once again deny murders

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sobbing Alex Murdaugh apologised to the multiple victims that he stole millions of dollars from in their hours of need during an emotional sentencing hearing – which he used to once again deny responsibility for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul and blame his crimes on his apparent opioid addiction.

The convicted killer and fraudster delivered a statement in Beaufort County Court on Tuesday, where he claimed that he “hates the things that I did” to the victims in his decade-long multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

“Each of you that spoke, I listened to you, I heard you – your pain and the hurt is palpable,” he insisted.

Murdaugh admitted that he did “terrible things” and insisted that he does “care” about each of the people he stole from.

“I did terrible things. Each of you placed your trust in me. I am proud of that and to this day I am still honoured by that,” he said.

“I did terrible, terrible things. Things that thinking about right now cause me to be hurt, cause me to be disturbed. It is so important to me that you know how bothered that I am about the things that I did.”

The convicted killer referred to taking “more and more pills” to hide from the reality of his own actions.

“After hours, weeks, days months of self-reflection that I took more and more pills becuase I was hiding – attempting to hide – from the reality of the things that I was doing to all of you,” he said.

“I do care about each of you. I have special recollections of my interactions with each one of you outside of the terrible things that I did.”