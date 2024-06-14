The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A federal judge has ordered the liquidation of Alex Jones’ personal assets to help pay the $1.5 billion he owes to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

Two years ago, Sandy Hook families sued Alex Jones for defamation after he falsely claimed the 2012 shooting that killed 26 people was a hoax. Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and owner of Infowars, now owes $1.5 billion to the families after losing two lawsuits. The right-wing media personality has already sold a $2.8 million property and other assets to pay the fee.

Despite the ordered payment, the Sandy Hook families have yet to see a dime from Jones. This liquidation order could change that.

However, Judge Christopher Lopez is still deciding whether Jones will lose Infowars, run under the parent company Free Speech Systems, the Associated Press reports.

Alex Jones, pictured, has been ordered to liquidate his personal assets to pay $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims he defamed. ( Getty Images )

Attorney Chris Mattei, who represents the Sandy Hook families, said liquidation is essential to enforcing the judgment against Jones.

“Doing so will enable the Connecticut families to enforce their $1.4 billion in judgments now and into the future while also depriving Jones of the ability to inflict mass harm as he has done for some 25 years,” Mattei said, per the AP.

Jones asked a judge last week for liquidation after initially proposing a reorganization of his assets instead. The week prior, the Sandy Hook families had filed an emergency motion asking a judge to force him to liquidate his assets.

The families said Free Speech Systems has “no prospect” of reorganization and the court “failed to demonstrate any hope of beginning to satisfy” their legal claims.

On the Infowars website, Jones has told his audience the company is on the verge of shutting down due to the ruling. Jones has also held “emergency broadcasts” on his web and radio show this month, claiming the federal government was trying to show down his show immediately and asking supporters to form a human chain around his studio in Austin, Texas.

While lawyers for Free Speech Systems have given their support for liquidation, Jones’ personal bankruptcy attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday saying he does not support that plan and wants the judge to dismiss the company’s case, the AP reports.

If the company’s case is dismissed, efforts to collect damages from Jones will return to Texas and Connecticut courts, which would keep Infowars in operation as those efforts continued, according to the AP.

Once Judge Lopez rules on Jones’ company, a court-appointed trustee will decide what course of action to take, which could include selling the business.

Meanwhile, the families have filed a separate case against Jones claiming he has diverted and hid millions of dollars to avoid making the payment. Jones has denied any wrongdoing.