‘Inflammatory’ online rumors accused an 80-year-old Alaskan of being attracted to young girls. Then he was beaten to death

A 24-year-old Alaska man has been sentenced for his role in murdering an 80-year-old who had “inflammatory” claims spread about him online.

Blaise Dilts has been sentenced to 40 years in jail — with 25 years suspended — for his role in murdering Lincoln Peratrovich in Klawock, Alaska, two years ago. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year. Dilts is one of three men accused of playing a role in Peratrovich’s murder, and he is the first to be sentenced.

The case stems from a complaint received by Alaska State Troopers on March 20, 2023, claiming that Peratrovich had whistled and cat-called a teenage girl, local outlet KTUU reports. The girl’s uncle then told police the 80-year-old invited her in for food, and when she declined, he followed her with an ax, according to KTUU.

Peratrovich told police he whistled at the girl, but said he realized she was younger than he initially thought after she turned around, according to court documents reviewed by KTUU. Peratrovich said he invited her inside for food, but denied following her with an ax when she walked away, the outlet reports. Police determined Peratrovich did not commit a crime.

Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced Blaise Dilts to 40 years in jail, with 25 years suspended ( Google Maps )

Soon after, “inflammatory accusations” against Peratrovich spread online, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law. These included social media posts claiming that Peratrovich was sexually attracted to younger girls, KTUU reports.

Then, police were alerted to an assault at Peratrovich’s home on March 21, 2023. Dilts, along with his co-defendants Moses Blanchard and Gonzalo Sanchez, had attacked Peratrovich in his trailer, according to prosecutors. Investigators determined the 80-year-old was beaten to death, likely with heavy objects, KTUU reports.

Prosecutors argued at Dilts’ sentencing that he participated in the beating, but that he “was not the most culpable of the group,” according to the Alaska Department of Law. They also noted he cooperated with law enforcement.

“The State’s theory, based on review of the evidence, is that co-defendants Gonzalo Sanchez and Blaise Dilts ceased their attack while Lincoln Peratrovich was still alive, and that Moses Blanchard continued the assault,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary told The Independent.

Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty criticized the role that misinformation played in this case, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

“I hope that for anyone who's ever done that [referring to spreading misinformation online] this is a wake-up call that there are people out there who may heed your words and take them in a direction that you didn't intend when you posted it,” he said.

Dilts’ attorney, Regan Williams, told The Independent his client says he didn’t see the rumors about Peratrovich online, but rather heard about them through other people. He also said that his client did not intend to kill Peratrovich.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and burglary and will be sentenced on October 31. Sanchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree burglary, according to the Ketchikan Daily News. He will be sentenced on November 21.

Blanchard’s attorney, Jay Hochberg, told The Independent that the situation is “tragic all around for everyone involved, and for the entire community.” The Independent has contacted Sanchez’s attorney for comment.