An Arizona hiker has died after falling near Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier

Authorities say a hiker died from injuries sustained in a fall near the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska’s capital city of Juneau

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 September 2025 14:21 EDT
Alaska-Hiker Death
Alaska-Hiker Death (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A hiker from Arizona died from injuries sustained in a fall near the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska’s capital city, authorities said.

Searchers found the body of Thomas Casey, 69, around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Casey was last seen Saturday morning, and troopers said they were notified of an overdue hiker the following morning. He had not left details about where he was going or when he would be back, troopers said.

Search teams used cellphone location data to find Casey’s body near the glacier, off a trail, troopers said.

Casey's body was being sent to the state medical examiner's office.

Juneau police had said that Casey was in the city for the summer.

In July, a Kentucky woman visiting Juneau on a cruise ship was found dead on the mountains near downtown after she didn't return from a hike.

