A 61-year-old woman was arrested in Boise, Idaho, this week after police say she assaulted two airline crew members who were trying to calm her down while she was “showing erratic behavior” on a flight.

Tracy Barkhimer of White Salmon, Washington, was arrested at the Boise Airport early Tuesday morning and booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of battery, the Boise Police Department told The Independent.

Boise police officers in the airport division were notified around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday that an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Dallas was being diverted following an alleged battery, the police department said. Two flight attendants had been “physically assaulted,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told The Independent.

Tracy Barkhimer, 61, was arrested at the Boise Airport on Tuesday after allegedly causing a disturbance on a plane. ( Ada County Sheriff's Office )

The police department said Barkhimer was “showing erratic behavior and struck two airline employees who were attempting to calm her down.”

She was restrained as the flight diverted to Boise, and the two victims signed affidavits for a citizen’s arrest after landing, according to the police department. It’s unclear what Barkhimer was allegedly upset over.

Barkhimer was removed from the plane “without incident” and arrested, police said. Medics also evaluated the flight attendants afterward and cleared them to fly, the Alaska Airlines spokesperson said. The plane was delayed for about 90 minutes.

Barkhimer has now been banned from flying with Alaska Airlines, according to the company spokesperson.

“At Alaska Airlines, safety is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind against our employees,” the spokesperson said. “The passenger in question has been banned from flying with us. We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism, and we apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation caused.”

Barkhimer posted a cash bond of $600 on Tuesday and is set to appear in court again on November 4, according to public court records. An attorney for Barkhimer is not listed on public court records. The Independent has contacted Barkhimer for comment.

Alaska Airlines is the fifth-largest airline in North America, and is headquartered in Seattle.