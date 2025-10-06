The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport last week for allegedly assaulting an airport employee while intoxicated.

Cody Sierra Marie Bryne, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Thursday on several charges, including sexual battery, assault and public intoxication, according to public records.

The 31-year-old was boarding a Delta Air Lines flight to Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, when she refused to move out of the plane’s aisle despite being asked multiple times, Fox 13 reports, citing court documents. When she did move, court documents say she pushed an employee into a seat with her shoulder.

Bryne was escorted off the plane, but then attempted to run past Delta employees, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed to The Independent.

When staff tried to stop her, Bryne allegedly grabbed one employee’s neck, hair and breast, according to police.

Cody Sierra Marie Bryne was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight to Portland last week after allegedly pushing an employee with her shoulder ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bryne is also accused of telling that employee, “If I ever find you alone b****,” Fox 13 reports, citing court records.

The woman ran away and was caught by officers trying to rebook a flight.

"When officers located the passenger in the lobby of the airport, she resisted attempts to take her into handcuffs,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

She denied assaulting the airline employee or grabbing her breast, but admitted to drinking alcohol earlier, according to Fox 13.

"[Bryne] was unable to hold an intelligible conversation, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, had difficulty following directions, and needed assistance with walking," the court documents reportedly read.

Information for Bryne’s attorney was not immediately available.The Independent has contacted Delta Airlines, the Salt Lake City International Airport, and the Salt Lake City Police Department for comment.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told The Independent the company has “zero tolerance for abusive, disruptive or unlawful behavior on our flights.” The airline has also added Bryne to its internal no-fly list, according to the spokesperson.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority, and we take all incidents seriously,” the spokesperson said. “While we do not comment on pending litigation, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds.”