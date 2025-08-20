Costco members sound off as Pepsi-to-Coke switch begins nationwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco members are split over the recent move by the wholesaler to transition from selling Pepsi to exclusively Coca-Cola products.

The switch, which elicited a mixed response from customers on Reddit, was finalized this week with a complete Coca-Cola takeover appearing in Costco food courts across the country.

“Companies do this all the time, Subway just switched to Pepsi from Coke,” one Reddit user noted earlier this month.

“I know I just noticed this the other day and was very sad I couldn’t get my usual Pepsi with the hot dog,” another wrote on social media.

The company used to serve Coca-Cola before it made the switch to Pepsi products in 2013 to maintain the price of its signature $1.50 hot dog combo, CNN reported.

open image in gallery Costco plans to switch exclusively to Coca-Cola by the fall ( AFP via Getty Images )

Elsewhere, consumers have been praising and bemoaning the change, which began being rolled out in early July across several Costcos.

“I went twice and didn't get a hot dog because Coke just isn't it. Nothing beats a Pespi max cherry,” another Reddit user wrote furiously.

A frustrated shopper in Glasgow said, “Same in Glasgow, believe Iron Bru [an iconic Scottish soda] is also no longer an option, potentially dark days ahead [...]”

All of Costco’s food courts will be stocked solely with Coca-Cola products by the fall.

In January, the wholesaler announced it would ditch Pepsi for the commander-in-chief’s favourite soda brand after selling the competition’s products for over a decade.

When asked by a shareholder at the time about the upcoming changes to the corporation, Costco CEO Ron Vachris said, “This summer we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola.”

Rumors of the change had been swirling ahead of the announcement at the time.

open image in gallery Costco said it would keep its $1.50 hot dog combo price despite inflation ( AFP via Getty Images )

Equally, Costco’s CFO reassured customers last year not to worry about inflation compromising the price of the combo, confirming that the $1.50 price was “safe,” reported CNN.

"Coke vs. Pepsi has always been a cultural dividing line, like Yankees vs. Red Sox or Apple vs. PC," Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told FOX Business.

“People attach memories, family traditions, and even a sense of who they are to a brand. So when Costco suddenly took sides, it triggered a reaction far bigger than soda itself.”

The Independent contacted Costco, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola for comment.