Pepsi reveals new drink after buying soda brand Poppi for $2 billion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pepsi is launching a new drink this fall – with a twist.

The soft drinks giant has unveiled the Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, a soda with extra fiber, in a bid to boost their appeal with health-conscious consumers.

The new drink comes just months after Pepsi purchased Poppi – a prebiotic soda known for its low sugar content and organic “gut-friendly” ingredients such as Apple Cider Vinegar. According to the Texas-based company’s website, Poppi contains 5g of sugar and has 25 calories or less.

open image in gallery Pepsi merged with the celebrity-loved beverage brand Poppi in May ( PepsiCo Beverages North America )

The new Pepsi, which will launch in cola and cherry vanilla flavors, will contain five grams of cane sugar, three grams of prebiotic fiber, with no artificial sweeteners. A single can will have 30 calories, Pepsi claims.

The launch promises to deliver “the classic crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi—with the added functional ingredient of 3 grams of prebiotic fiber.”

“Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering,” CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S. Ram Krishnan said.

The new flavors will be available to buy online this fall and at retail early next year.

open image in gallery Poppi was bought by Pepsi earlier this year ( Getty Images for Poppi )

Competitors have also switched up to accommodate a shift towards healthier lifestyles.

In February, Coca-Cola launched a prebiotic soda brand called Simply Pop, and included flavors like pineapple mango, lime, strawberry, fruit punch, and citrus punch.

Simply Pop drinks have no added sugar and contain “25% to 30% real fruit juice”, the company said, as well as vitamin C and zinc – two known vitamins that aid the immune system.

Coca-Cola has also announced plans to launch a new Coke product this fall made with U.S. cane sugar – following a request from President Donald Trump.

The company has used high-fructose corn syrup to sweeten its drinks in the U.S. since the 1980s. But it still uses cane sugar in markets like Mexico, where the high levels of sweetness are noticeable.

Trump announced last week that he spoke to Coca-Cola about using “REAL” cane sugar in the U.S. product and company executives had agreed.

“I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola,” he added. “This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”