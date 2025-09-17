Toothpaste brands forced to change labels thanks to Texas fluoride rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colgate‑Palmolive has agreed to change the packaging and marketing of its children’s toothpaste products following concerns raised by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about how fluoride is portrayed.

Starting November 1, Colgate, Tom’s of Maine, and Hello brands will display “safe, age‐appropriate amounts of toothpaste” for children under six, Paxton announced Monday. In particular, any image showing toothpaste on a toothbrush will depict a “pea‑sized” amount rather than larger blobs or swirls.

These changes will first be applied to Colgate’s online presence, and later, to its in-store packaging.

In May, Paxton issued civil investigative demands to Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble, the manufacturer of Crest, alleging that their marketing could mislead parents into giving excessive amounts of fluoride to young children. He claimed Colgate and Procter & Gamble had “illegally” marketed their products to parents and children, “in ways that are misleading, deceptive, and dangerous.”

The investigation into Procter & Gamble is still ongoing.

open image in gallery The changes will first be made to Colgate-branded products online, then to its in-store packaging ( Getty Images )

“I will use every tool available to protect our kids from dangerous levels of fluoride exposure and deceptive advertising,” Paxton said in a statement in May. “Toothpaste manufacturers must follow state law to ensure that they aren’t putting Texas families in peril through their false, misleading, and deceptive marketing, and these CIDs will help my office discover any potential wrongdoing. As this investigation continues, I will take aggressive action against any corporation that puts our children’s health at risk.”

Paxton’s action follows recent fluoride bans in drinking water in Utah and Florida, measures praised by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who aims to reduce fluoride use nationwide.

Fluoride, often recognized as one of the nation’s greatest public health achievements, is widely endorsed by experts, such as the American Dental Association, for its role in strengthening tooth enamel and preventing cavities.

open image in gallery The packaging will show a “pea-sized” toothpaste amount for kids under six, replacing larger depictions, Paxton announced Monday ( Colgate )

However, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics earlier this year raised concerns about potential links between higher fluoride exposure among children and lowered IQ scores.

The study faced criticism in an accompanying editorial by a University of Iowa professor of preventive and community dentistry, who pointed out flaws in the analysis and cautioned against using the findings to justify changes in public fluoride policy.

Paxton is currently campaigning for the U.S. Senate in 2026, seeking to unseat incumbent Republican John Cornyn.