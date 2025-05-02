Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a new investigation into toothpaste makers over fluoride, despite its benefit in helping to fight cavities and being recognized as one of the nation’s greatest public health achievements.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral found in the soil and water, is used to strengthen tooth enamel. Ingesting too much can come with side effects, including death. However, negative health impacts are incredibly rare, and toothpaste levels are considered safe when applied as recommended.

But, the Republican is launching an investigation into some of the largest toothpaste makers. He claims Colgate and Proctor & Gamble have “illegally” marketed their products to parents and children “in ways that are misleading, deceptive, and dangerous.”

Requests for comment from the companies were not immediately returned to The Independent.

Paxton’s inquiry is linked to a National Toxicology Program meta-analysis that previously determined with “moderate confidence” that there is a link between higher levels of exposure to fluoride and lower IQ scores in children. Notably, the study said that there was “insufficient data to determine if the low fluoride level of 0.7 mg/L currently recommended for U.S. community water supplies has a negative effect on children’s IQ.”

Dentists have criticized the National Toxicology Program for using “unorthodox research methods, flawed analyses, lack of clarity, failure to follow the norms of peer review, and lack of transparency.” Other studies have found no link between fluoride and IQ – although some Americans are exposed to higher than recommended levels because of natural fluoride contamination.

open image in gallery Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into two major toothpaste makers. The move comes amid a national war against fluoridation. ( Getty Images )

“The NTP report has important limitations. High fluoride exposure was defined as at least 1.5 milligrams per liter of water, which is double the concentration U.S. officials recommend in community water. The review also was not intended to demonstrate cause and effect,” the American Dental Association said. “Numerous factors impact IQ, and it is unclear whether IQ data from different studies are accurate, comparable or generalizable, according to American Academy of Pediatrics experts.”

Paxton has alleged that the companies ignored guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and others about usage and “acute and long-term risks associated with fluoride overdose.” He said that the toothpaste manufacturers flavor their products and “deceptively market them” in ways that encourage kids to ingest fluoride toothpaste and mislead their parents.

“I will use every tool available to protect our kids from dangerous levels of fluoride exposure and deceptive advertising,” Paxton said.

Long-term ingestion of excess fluoride in infancy and childhood can lead to dental fluorosis, which mostly causes blemishes on the teeth. High doses of fluoride can also cause skeletal fluorosis that results in neurological defects and muscle wasting, although it is extremely rare in the U.S. An acute dose that could cause serious harm to the body would be virtually impossible to achieve from toothpaste or water containing standard levels of added fluoride, according to the National Institutes of Health.

open image in gallery The recommended amount of toothpaste for young children is about the size of a pea. Still, kids who ingest an entire tube would not have long-term impacts, according to dentist Mary Swift ( Getty Images )

Still, research published last year found that parents tend to “significantly” overdo toddlers’ toothbrushes with fluoridated toothpaste. The Nature study found they tended to overload toothbrushes by a factor of six to seven times the recommended amount, which is a rice-sized squirt for children under the age of two.

Dentist Mary Swift, the Community Water Fluoridation Chair of the Texas Dental Association, told FOX 4 that the recommended dose is not a full brush of toothpaste, but that kids who ingested an entire tube would not have long-term effects – just a “very upset stomach.”

She also said there were gaps in the research connecting fluoride and lower IQ scores.

"There are seven thousand studies and research papers. This is an important part of peer-reviewed studies, so the toxicology report that the opponents to fluoride quote was never peer-reviewed, and it was very well understood that the toxicology report that linked IQ with fluoride was a very poorly run study," said Swift.

"We've got 75 years of proof that fluoride reduces decay and is safe,” she said.

Paxton’s move comes after recent bans on fluoride in drinking water in Utah and Florida. These actions have been applauded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who plans to scale back fluoride use on a national scale.

open image in gallery Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says he plans to update the federal fluoride regulations. He is working with the Environmental Protection Agency ( Getty Images )

This week, he told President Donald Trump that the more of the mineral people receive, “the stupider you are,” citing the same research as Paxton.

“[EPA Administrator] Lee Zeldin and I are working together to change the federal fluoride regulations, to change the recommendations, and we’re looking at the science now,” Kennedy said. “In August, the national toxicity program... did a meta review of all the science on fluoride and found that there’s a direct inverse correlation between fluoride exposure and low IQ in children.”

Despite Kennedy’s plan, dentists argue that the benefits of fluoridation outweigh any potential risks. The American Dental Association points out that communities that have stopped fluoridating water have seen an increase in tooth decay.

“As a science- and evidence-based organization, the ADA welcomes continued study and evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of water fluoridation and continues to strongly support community water fluoridation at its current recommended level,” the association said.