Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

HR exec from Coldplay kiss cam video resigns days after CEO stands down

It comes less than a week after CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 24 July 2025 17:39 EDT
Comments
CEO spotted cuddling co-worker on Coldplay jumbotron

Kristin Cabot, the head of HR at Astronomer, has resigned following the fallout of being caught being intimate with the software company’s CEO on the “jumbotron” at a Coldplay concert.

“Kristin Cabot is no long with Astronomer — she’s resigned,” a representative told TMZ.

It comes less than a week after CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post. A company official previously told Axios that Cabot has also been put on leave pending their internal investigation.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” a statement released online at the time of Byron’s departure read.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company’s statement released Saturday reads.

Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace.
Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace. (@calebu2/TMX)
Recommended

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Social media went into meltdown after footage circulated showing two people - later identified as Byron and Cabot - awkwardly jumping out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a “kiss cam” during the band’s show in Boston Wednesday night.

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot’s waist from behind, quickly let her go as his HR chief covered her face with her hands. He then crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

0 seconds of 14 secondsVolume 0%

In its statement following Byron’s departure, Atronomer also moved to quash rumors online that other employees were at the concert with the duo, and thus knew about the affair.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video,” the company wrote in its statement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in