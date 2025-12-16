Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drinking up to three to four cups of coffee could help slow ageing for people with severe mental illnesses, a major study has found.

Researchers at King’s College London looked at 436 participants with mental health conditions ranging from schizophrenia to major depressive disorder.

Participants were asked how many cups of coffee they drank a day, with the options of 0, 1-2 cups, 3-4 cups and 5 or more cups.

The study ultimately found that drinking more coffee can create a longer life span for telomeres, protective caps on our chromosomes that shorten as we age.

The process is accelerated among people with severe mental illness, whose average life expectancy is 15 years shorter than the general population.

Drinking 3-4 cups of coffee could slow ageing for people with mental health issues ( Getty/iStock )

White blood cells are commonly used to measure telomere lengths, so blood samples were taken from every participant.

The study, published in the MJ Mental Health Journal, found the people who drank 3-4 cups of coffee had the longest telomeres. However drinking five or more cups led to telomere lengths showing a drop.

“We know that coffee can help slow biological ageing in the general population, but little is known about its effect on people with severe mental illness – a population whose lifespan is already shortened, in part due to age-related diseases,” study co-author Vid Mlakar said.

“Our study shows that up to four cups of coffee per day is linked to longer telomeres among people with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. This is comparable to a biological age of five years younger than non-coffee drinkers.”

The researchers noted the study did not have information on the type of coffee consumed or the caffeine concentration of each cup.

Whatever the benefits of drinking coffee, the cost of getting a caffeine fix is on the rise.

U.S. government figures showed the average price of a pound of ground coffee hit $9.14 in September, a three per cent increase from the August average of $8.87 and 41 per cent higher than in September 2024.

Americans faces an additional problem that outside of Hawaii and Puerto Rico, there are few places in the U.S. that can grow coffee.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Brazil – a top source for U.S. coffee supplying 30 per cent of the market – have also led to producers withholding shipments to America.