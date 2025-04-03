Drinks and foodie brands to add to your list

Looking for new drinks or flavours to elevate your outdoor soirees and seasonal barbecues? We’ve rounded up a list of must-have brands to make your summer gatherings even more enjoyable.

Embrace the spirit of Italy at a London restaurant

( San Carlo )

Located on Hans Road in Knightsbridge, San Carlo offers an authentic Italian dining experience that seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary elegance.

The menu features the rich, vibrant flavours of Italy, meticulously crafted with passion and precision. At San Carlo, only the finest ingredients are selected, allowing chefs to elevate classic dishes such as risotto ai porcini and tartufo, infused with earthy aromas and creamy decadence.

The exquisite tagliolini all’aragosta is delicately draped in a brandy sauce, showcasing culinary excellence.

Expect a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere, reflecting Italy’s rich cultural heritage. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a casual meal, San Carlo transports guests to Italy’s sun-drenched hills or romantic canals, where the spirit of Italy is not only tasted, but truly felt.

Improve your calcium and protein intake with super milk

( SuperNutrio )

Cow’s milk has always been a staple of our diet. But what if the milk we all enjoy could be so much more? Introducing SuperNutrio, a new cow’s milk enriched with double the natural dairy protein and 80% more calcium than standard cow’s milk, without anything added.

Through a unique filtration and concentration process, two litres of standard cow’s milk are transformed into one litre of rich, creamy goodness. The calcium in milk is necessary for strong bones and teeth, and supporting the normal growth and development of bones in children.

Low bone mineral density is a risk factor for osteoporotic fractures, and with 80% more calcium than ordinary cow’s milk, SuperNutrio can help you meet your calcium needs more efficiently.

Ready to make the switch? SuperNutrio is available at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Ocado.

Enjoy fresh, handcrafted Japanese cuisine

( Sushi and Salad )

Having begun as a takeaway in Ely during lockdown, Sushi and Salad has quickly gained a loyal following for its fresh ingredients and authentic Japanese flavours.

Its since evolved into a full-service restaurant, offering expertly handcrafted sushi, tempura and ramen in a vibrant, welcoming setting. The exceptional response from customers led to the expansion of the brand, and today, Sushi and Salad proudly operates in three thriving locations.

Whether you’re dining in or ordering takeaway, the brand remains committed to delivering excellence in every dish.

From a simple kitchen table idea, Sushi and Salad has blossomed into a beloved restaurant chain, bringing the best of Japanese cuisine to local communities with the same passion and dedication that inspired its creation. Visit Sushi and Salad in Ely, Stamford, or Saffron Walden or order online at sushiandsalad.com

Season your cooking with a versatile favourite

( Cornish Sea Salt )

Trusted by Michelin-starred restaurants and home cooks alike, Cornish Sea Salt is hand-harvested from the Celtic Sea off the Cornish coast.

Known for its rich content of natural minerals, this 100% natural sea salt contains essential minerals like calcium, potassium and magnesium, offering a healthier alternative to table salt. The minerals reduce sodium content, delivering more flavour from less salt.

Now with a bold new look, the brand continues to offer high-quality seasoning blends. Cornish Sea Salt’s Everything Bagel blend brings smoky, nutty flavours to your dishes, while the Smoked Sea Salt Flakes add deliciousness to barbecues and desserts. The Really Garlicky Salt makes preparing garlic butter quick and easy, perfect for meats, veggies and fish.

Get 10% off your order with code CSSWELCOME10 at cornishseasalt.co.uk. T&Cs apply. Offer valid until 31 May 2025.

Enjoy expertly crafted Cornish cider

( Cornish Gold )

Cornish to the core, Healey’s Cornish Gold Cyder is a true reflection of Cornwall’s rich heritage.

Crafted by the Healey family, known for their legacy in both classic cars and traditional farming, this crisp, refreshing apple cider offers a unique taste of Cornwall. First made in the 1980s and reintroduced in the late 2000s, Cornish Gold has a clean, floral profile that sets it apart from other cyders.

With a delicate champagne yeast, it offers a lively, tight fizz that makes it perfect for any occasion. At 4.5% ABV, it’s ideal for summer barbecues or picnics, and pairs beautifully with roast pork or mussels.

The Wild Berries variation adds a fruity twist, perfect with a Cornish cheese board or ploughman’s. Refreshing and versatile, Cornish Gold is the perfect cider for all seasons.

Enjoy award-winning whiskey from Ireland

( Killowen Distillery )

Located in the stunning Mourne-Gullion-Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark, Killowen Distillery is Ireland’s smallest, yet one of its most exciting distilleries.

Having recently won Craft Producer of the Year 2025 at the Icons of Whiskey Awards, Killowen crafts spirits using time-honoured techniques and the finest local ingredients, making them a standout in the Irish whiskey scene.

Its multi-award-winning products include the Killowen Single Malt Irish Whiskey, a true crowd-pleaser with its rich rum and raisin notes, which has earned Double Gold Medals at The Fifty Best and San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

For a unique twist, try the Peated Single Malt, or indulge in Pangur Irish Poitín, a superior spirit perfect on its own or in cocktails. Don’t miss Gloria Coffee Liqueur, the perfect blend of cask-aged poitín and rich coffee flavour.

Elevate your summer drinks with award-winning small-batch spirits

( Eight Lands )

Have you ever wondered what really goes into your drink?

If so, then it’s about time you discovered Eight Lands – one of Scotland’s leading small-batch spirits producers. These spirits stand out for their unrivalled smoothness and flavour and are made with 100% organic ingredients.

Named as the producer of the world’s best gin and gold medal vodka at the 2024 San Francisco International World Spirits Competition, Eight Lands is for those who appreciate true quality. Originally developed alongside leading London bartenders, it’s perhaps no surprise that both the vodka and gin make the perfect base for your favourite cocktail.

Taste authentic Czech lager

( Budweiser Budvar )

Brewed by Budweiser Budvar, the National Brewery of the Czech Republic, Budvar Original is a lager with true character — bold, balanced and proudly Czech. This deep golden pale lager features a gently sweet malt backbone, complemented by a satisfyingly crisp, hoppy finish thanks to whole-cone Saaz hops.

Each drop reflects nearly 130 years of uncompromising craftsmanship in Budějovice, where the brewery’s master brewers mature their beer slowly in historic cellars — because real lager can’t be rushed. Budvar Original proudly holds Protected Geographical Origin status from the EU, ensuring you receive the same exceptional quality with every sip.

No gimmicks, no shortcuts — just an authentic Czech lager that delivers a refreshing yet full-flavoured experience, time and time again.

Celebrate one of the UK’s top pale ales with a special anniversary offer

( DEYA Brewing Company )

DEYA Brewing Company, based in Cheltenham, is celebrating 10 years of crafting world-class beers that have earned a loyal following. Known for its bold, hoppy beers, lagers and mixed-fermentation ales, DEYA has quickly risen to be one of the UK’s most exciting craft breweries.

To celebrate a decade of brewing excellence, DEYA is offering a 10% discount on all online purchases. This includes its flagship Pale Ale, Steady Rolling Man, which has been voted the UK’s number one Pale Ale.

With its fresh, crisp taste and perfectly balanced flavour, it’s a must-try for any beer-lover. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore DEYA’s exceptional range of beers, including exclusive anniversary releases, and enjoy the best in craft brewing.

Visit deyabrewing.com to access the offer or head to the Cheltenham Taproom to join in the celebrations.

Pair a crisp Belgian beer with your summer food spreads

( Duvel )

Seeking the perfect beer to pair with food? Or perhaps a fruity flavour profile with a subtle spice?

Duvel is an iconic Belgian beer with over 150 years of family brewing excellence. Duvel remains a proud member of the Belgian Family Brewers association and is still brewed exclusively in Puurs, Belgium, today.

Slow brewed to perfection, Duvel’s unique 90-day fermentation and bottle conditioning process creates its signature hint of spiciness, beautifully balanced bitterness with fine carbonation and a heavenly head of foam.

Duvel Original is a Belgian speciality beer with a crisp bite, delicate effervescence and deliciously smooth balance of fruit and spice. Duvel Tripel Hop Citra is intensely hoppy — busting with zesty citrus. For a softer taste that’s refreshingly fruity, try Duvel 6.66%.

Sip, dine and dance on a vibey night out

( STEREO )

STEREO is a haven for live music, cocktails and late-night eats inspired by New York and London’s nightlife with a touch of Parisian elegance.

The menu features US classics like wings, nachos and cheeseburgers, stuffed pickled jalapeños, hash brown beef tartare and truffled macaroni cheese. The drinks at STEREO spotlight local producers like Thames Distillers’ STEREO vodka and gin, and Partizan’s special Saison beer, which is blended with smoked tomato to create the STEREO Michelada.

Guests can expect a seasonal negroni with kefir leaf and an old fashioned on tap, alongside an extensive wine and beer menu.

Check out what’s on, from £7 cocktails on Wednesdays to live bands and DJs every night at stereocoventgarden.com

Try the latest hotspot for coal-fired cooking

( The Coal Shed )

Got a hot date lined up and want to go somewhere special?

A short romantic stroll from London’s historic Tower Bridge you’ll find one restaurant that’s literally smouldering. The Coal Shed at One Tower Bridge is rightly proud of its 35-day dry-aged steaks, intriguing rare-breed cuts and sustainably sourced seafood from the South Coast, all cooked to perfection over coal.

It’s a dreamy spot for pre-theatre dinner or a set lunch — from Monday to Friday between noon and 6.30pm indulge in starters like succulent smoked baby back ribs, followed by English heritage steak or sea bass.

Room for dessert? They make a mean brioche brûlée, or churros, all-in for a very reasonable £30 a head. Drink in the chic contemporary space, with private dining options when you want to go all-out.

