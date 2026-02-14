Casey Wasserman puts talent agency up for sale amid Epstein files fallout and high-profile departures
Wasserman had exchanged flirtatious emails with Maxwell in 2003, before Epstein was convicted in Florida
Casey Wasserman, the founder and CEO of talent agency Wasserman Group, told employees Friday he had begun selling his company after documents in the Epstein files revealed he had a flirtatious relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and maintained a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
“I’m deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort,” Wasserman wrote in the message to staff, seen by The Independent. “It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about.”
Wasserman’s announcement follows a wave of departures from high-profile clients who cut ties over his relationship with Maxwell and Epstein. While Wasserman has several email exchanges with the two, there is no suggestion he participated in Maxwell and Epstein’s crimes, nor has Wasserman been formally accused of any wrongdoing.
That includes musicians Chappell Roan, Orville Peck and Chelsea Cutler, as well as soccer star Abby Wambach. Others had threatened to leave unless Wasserman stepped down, including DJ John Summit.
Wasserman, 51, told employees he would devote his attention to preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which he is overseeing as chairman of the organizing committee.
The Independent has asked Wasserman Group for comment.
Executives of the 2028 Olympics confirmed earlier this week to reporters that Wasserman would continue chairing the committee. It’s unclear if that decision will remain firm.
Wasserman’s relationship with Maxwell and Epstein became apparent after the Justice Department released three million pages of documents in the Epstein files, many of which include email correspondence between Maxwell, Epstein and third parties.
In 2002, years before Epstein was first convicted of solicitation of prostitution in Florida, Wasserman and his then-wife flew on Epstein’s private plane as part of a charitable trip with former President Bill Clinton and others.
Emails from 2003 show Wasserman flirting with Maxwell over email. At the time, Wasserman was in his late 20s and married.
In one email, Wasserman told Maxwell, “Where are you, I miss you. I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22...can we book that massage now?” In another, he wrote to Maxwell, “So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?
Wasserman had previously apologized for his presence in the files. He reiterated his regret in his email to staff Friday and said he had “limited interactions” with Epstein and Maxwell before criminal charges were brought against either of them. Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking among other charges.
“The pain experienced by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is unimaginable — and I’m glad, as I’m sure you all are, that those who helped them commit their crimes are rightly being held accountable,” Wasserman wrote.
While Wasserman is in the process of selling his company, Mike Watts, the company’s chief operating officer, would assume day-to-day control of the business, Wasserman told employees.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks