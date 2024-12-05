Wife reveals murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO had received ‘some threats’ before ‘brazen targeted attack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A manhunt is underway after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning in what cops described as a “brazen targeted attack” outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Thompson’s wife said her husband had recently received threats from angry customers over complaints she believed may have had to do with “a lack of coverage.”

“I don’t know details,” Paulette Thompson told NBC News. “I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

open image in gallery UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was a father of two ( UnitedHealth Group )

The unnamed suspect was lying in wait for Thompson, 50, then approached him from behind and opened fire, hitting him in the back and right calf, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. The alleged shooter, a white male dressed entirely in black, fled on a Citi Bike ebike following the shocking homicide and was last spotted in Central Park, Kenny said, noting that “a cellphone was recovered,” and that Citi Bikes, which require a debit card or credit card to rent, are equipped with GPS devices.

Thompson’s killing was “not a random act of violence,” Kenny said. The suspect, who was not a guest at the Hilton, was seen walking alone to the soon-to-be crime scene about five minutes before Thompson arrived. The suspect then stepped out from behind a car and gunned Thompson down, according to police.

Reached by phone, Thompson’s brother Mark told The Independent he was not yet ready to comment on the heartbreaking situation.

Elena Reveiz, Thompson’s sister, told The New York Times that she is also still processing the news but that her brother “was a good person, and I am so sad.”

The NYPD confirmed to The Independent in the aftermath of the shooting that “a 50-year-old male” had been fatally gunned down at that location, but that it was withholding an announcement of the victim’s identity pending official family notification. Police officials formally identified Thompson at a press conference later on Wednesday morning.

open image in gallery The suspect was spotted in a nearby Starbucks prior to Wednesday morning’s shooting ( NYPD DCPI )

Police sources told the New York Post that the killing was a “targeted attack,” which was confirmed during the press conference by Chief Kenny. Investigators recovered three live nine-millimeter rounds and three discharged nine-millimeter shell casings, according to Kenny. On Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD released security camera photos of the suspect at a nearby Starbucks.

Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at around 6:46 a.m.; the masked gunman was said to have fled down an alleyway before escaping on a bicycle. Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor conference at the Hilton at 8 a.m.

open image in gallery The unidentified suspect fled on foot, then hopped on a bicycle, according to surveillance pictures released by police ( NYPD Crime Stoppers )

One conference attendee described the scene inside to Fortune, telling the outlet that people were sitting and waiting for the event to begin when news of the shooting began to circulate throughout the room. Some started to cry. The attendee, who said he dined with Thompson, was “a stand up guy, a good dude. I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him.”

Police sources said Thompson was not staying at the hotel, and that they have not yet determined a motive for the fatal attack. No arrests have been made. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz posted on social media. “Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team.”

open image in gallery The suspect walked away from the crime scene before getting on an electric Citi Bike and pedaling away ( Reuters )

Before taking the CEO job, Thompson, a father of two who works out of UnitedHealthcare’s Minnetonka, Minnesota offices, worked as the company’s head of government programs. His annual compensation package of $10.2 million put him among highest-paid executives at UnitedHealthcare.

A caterer for Wednesday’s investor event told 1010 WINS that she suspected something was amiss when no one showed up for the opening session.

The investor conference was subsequently canceled, with a company official telling attendees they were “dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members.”

A statement released several hours later by UnitedHealth Group said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”