UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to multiple reports.
Police sources believe the killing was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported. A manhunt is now underway for the shooter who fled eastbound on 6th Avenue.
Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest around 6:46 a.m. in front of the hotel. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton at 8 a.m.
Police to give update on shooting shortly
New York’s police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, and Jeffrey Maddrey, chief of department, will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at 1 Police Plaza in Manhattan.
CEO’s sister: ‘He was a good person and I am so sad’
Elena Reveiz, sister of CEO Brian Thompson, told The New York Times that she is still processing the news of her brother’s death.
“He was a good person and I am so sad,” Reveiz said.
Thompson was a good father to his two children, she added.
Tim Walz responds to Midtown shooting
This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 4, 2024
Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team. https://t.co/6lAL2lJXzn
Gunman reportedly waited for CEO for 10 minutes before opening fire
The suspected gunman reportedly waited for the CEO outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan for 10 minutes before opening fire on him when he arrived, a law enforcement official told CNN.
He wore a mask as he waited outside in the sub-freezing temperatures.
The gunman was reportedly about 20 feet from the CEO when he began shooting. He then fled through an alleyway, hopped on a bicycle and it’s believed he fled to Central Park.
CEO was scheduled to speak at the Hilton
Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton at 8 a.m. when he was reportedly shot outside the hotel around 6:46a.m. in what police believe was a targeted attack.
A caterer for the event told 1010 WINS that she suspected something was amiss when no one showed up for the opening session.
The investor conference was subsequently canceled, with a company official telling attendees they were “dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members.”
Shooting was a ‘targeted’ attack, police sources say
Brian Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest on Wednesday morning.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CEO shot dead in Midtown Manhattan
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to The Independent.
