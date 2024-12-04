✕ Close Officials reveal Brian Thompson’s shooting appears to be a ‘brazen targeted attack’

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was “specifically targeted” when he was fatally shot in a “brazen attack” outside a New York City hotel, the NYPD said in a press briefing on Wednesday morning.

Thompson, 50, was set to speak at an investor meeting when he was gunned down around 6:46 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West where he was pronounced dead.

The killing was a “brazen, targeted attack,” Jessica Tisch, the newly-appointed New York City police commissioner said.

A manhunt is now underway for the suspect who was seen outside the hotel just minutes before he opened fire on Thompson. He then hopped on an e-bke and fled down 6th Avenue to Central Park.

Police are asking the public for help finding the suspect, who they described as a white male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black ski mask, and carrying a gray backpack. It’s believed the suspect used a firearm with a silencer.

While the attack appeared to be targeted, police said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting. NYPD Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Thompson, who was also a father of two, joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021. He was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the hotel at 8 a.m.

Elena Reveiz, Thompson’s sister-in-law, told The New York Times that she is still processing the news but said that her brother “was a good person, and I am so sad.”