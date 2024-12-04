UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting latest: Witness reveals shooter had a ‘silent gun’ as manhunt for gunman intensifies
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was “specifically targeted” when he was fatally shot in a “brazen attack” outside a New York City hotel, the NYPD said in a press briefing on Wednesday morning.
Thompson, 50, was set to speak at an investor meeting when he was gunned down around 6:46 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West where he was pronounced dead.
The killing was a “brazen, targeted attack,” Jessica Tisch, the newly-appointed New York City police commissioner said.
A manhunt is now underway for the suspect who was seen outside the hotel just minutes before he opened fire on Thompson. He then hopped on an e-bke and fled down 6th Avenue to Central Park.
Police are asking the public for help finding the suspect, who they described as a white male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black ski mask, and carrying a gray backpack. It’s believed the suspect used a firearm with a silencer.
While the attack appeared to be targeted, police said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting. NYPD Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Thompson, who was also a father of two, joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021. He was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the hotel at 8 a.m.
Elena Reveiz, Thompson’s sister-in-law, told The New York Times that she is still processing the news but said that her brother “was a good person, and I am so sad.”
Three live 9mm rounds and three discharged 9mm shell casings found at the scene
Wife reveals murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO had received ‘some threats’
Thompson’s wife said her husband had recently received threats from angry customers over complaints she believed may have had to do with “a lack of coverage.”
“I don’t know details,” Paulette Thompson told NBC News. “I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”
Justin Rohrlich reports:
Brian Thompson was killed by a masked gunman shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
Slain CEO’s wife said he had been receiving threats
Paulette Thompson, the wife of slain CEO Brian Thompson, revealed to NBC News on Wednesday that he had been receiving threats before his killing.
“There had been some threats,” she said in a phone call with the outlet. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”
“I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children,” she added.
Police say the killing was a targeted attack, but do not yet have a motive.
“The motive for this murder is currently unknown but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters. “But at this point, we do not know why.”
Suspect believed to have used a ‘silent gun’
A food cart vendor near the scene of the shooting on Wednesday told NBC News that he did not hear any gunshots.
It’s believed the suspect possibly used a firearm with a silencer in the shooting of Thompson.
UnitedHealth Group releases statement about shooting of CEO
UnitedHealth Group released a statement just before noon.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”
CEO shot in the back outside of hotel
Brian Thompson was shot in the back multiple times outside of the hotel this morning, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at the presser.
Kenny said the suspect arrived at the scene about five minutes before the shooting and fired a shot at Thompson’s back.
“The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot,” he said. “It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again.”
Christmas tree lighting ceremony will go on as planned
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center will go on as planned, police said at the press conference.
Tourists and locals will flock to the popular event this evening at Rockefeller Center, which is about four blocks from where the shooting took place.
Watch as @NYPDPC and NYPD executives brief the media on an ongoing investigation in Manhattan. https://t.co/r5oX5kE6cI— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2024