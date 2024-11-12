Canada’s Brampton temple cancels Indian consular event amid ‘threats of violence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A temple and community centre in Canada has reportedly decided to cancel an Indian consular event due to concerns over “threats of extremely high level of violent protests”.

The event, organised by the Indian consulate at Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre, was set for 17 November to allow Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs to renew life certificates – an important document that verifies the existence of an individual and is required for pension and non pension purposes.

On Monday, the temple administration issued a statement: “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests.”

“We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu temples in Canada,” the temple authorities said.

“We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public.”

On 3 November, a violent disruption occurred at another Indian consular camp held at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto. The incident prompted widespread criticism both within Canada and internationally.

Footage of the clash, widely circulated on social media, showed individuals wielding flagpoles and exchanging punches. The brawl broke out during the camp organised by the Indian High Commission aimed at providing passports and other services to local Indian nationals. Some of the demonstrators were seen holding Khalistan flags, a symbol for those advocating for a separate Sikh homeland in Punjab, India.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi condemned the “deliberate attack” on the Hindu temple, describing the “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats as appalling. He emphasised that New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Mr Modi wrote on X.

Earlier this month, India accused Canada of harassing and intimidating its consular staff after Ottawa placed officials under audio and visual surveillance amid a growing diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that it summoned the Canadian high commission representative to lodge a strong protest against Ottawa’s allegations concerning Amit Shah, the minister for home affairs and a key ally of Mr Modi.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said in a statement: “Today, Brampton’s Triveni Mandir had to cancel a consular camp that was to be held on its premises on November 17, following (Peel Regional Police’s) PRP’s advice, citing an ‘extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests’. According to Hindu community leaders, PRP is reportedly pressuring other temples to follow suit and cancel similar events. Such measures not only compromise the constitutional rights of Canadian Hindus but also send a message that their safety is conditional, thus deepening the divide and mistrust between the community and those sworn to protect them.”

Relations between India and Canada have suffered since Ottawa accused the Indian high commissioner and other top diplomats of being directly involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the face of the Khalistan movement.