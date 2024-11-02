Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

India has accused Canada of indulging in harassment and intimidation of its consular personnel after Ottawa placed officials on audio and visual surveillance amid an escalating diplomatic row between the two countries.

The Indian foreign ministry said it summoned the Canadian high commission representative and lodged a strong protest over Ottawa’s allegation against union home minister Amit Shah, prime minister Narendra Modi’s chief lieutenant

“Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties,” spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Relations between India and Canada have gone into a tailspin since Ottawa accused the Indian high commissioner and other top diplomats of being directly involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, 45, a Sikh Canadian who was wanted in India, was shot dead by masked gunmen in Surrey outside Vancouver in June last year. He was the face of the Khalistan movement — which seeks to carve out an independent Sikh homeland in western India.

open image in gallery A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar, back right, is displayed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey

New Delhi had long accused Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, of being involved in terrorism, an allegation he denied.

It comes as Canadian deputy foreign minister David Morrison reiterated that Mr Shah sanctioned a wave of violence targeting Sikh separatists across the North American country.

On Tuesday, Mr Morrison confirmed he was the source of the The Washington Post story which first named Mr Shah as the “senior official in India” who “authorised the intelligence-gathering missions and attacks on Sikh separatists” in Canada. The story did not name the source of the report when it was published last month.

Mr Jaiswal said the Canadian government “deliberately leaked unfounded insinuations to international media to discredit India and influence other nations.”

He said the foreign ministry delivered a strong note of protest to firmly condemn the baseless allegations made against Mr Shah.

The foreign ministry said that some consular officials in Ottawa said they were recently informed by the Canadian government that “they had been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance”.

open image in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a news conference on the investigative efforts related to violent criminal activity occurring in Canada with connections to India ( AP )

“Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions,” he said.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau went public with the allegations against Indian officials last year, sparking a diplomatic fallout between the two countries.

Bilateral ties hit a nadir last month when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, accusing them of involvement in the killing. New Delhi, in a tit-for-tat move, expelled six Canadian diplomats.