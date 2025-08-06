Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A blind Chicago man whose service dog was stolen is walking up to seven miles each day, handing out “missing” flyers to try and find his beloved pooch.

Angel Santiago, who became legally blind due to glaucoma and also manages Type 2 diabetes, says his beloved 14-year-old dachshund, Bam Bam, was stolen from the yard at his home in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood in the early hours of June 5, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Now, he walks up to seven miles each day, giving out flyers to people in hopes that someone has seen his dog.

“Bam Bam means the world to me, and I feel my body draining away. I can only do so much,” Santiago said.

According to Santiago, two men entered his yard around 4 a.m. the morning of June 5, while Bam Bam was taking a bathroom break, and snatched the pup.

A legally blind man in Chicago has been walking up to seven miles a day, handing out flyers looking for his missing service dog, Bam Bam, who was stolen two months ago. ( FOX 32 Chicago )

Although Santiago heard the disturbance and even grabbed one of the suspects to try and stop him, the men were still able to get away with Bam Bam.

Santiago believes the suspect he grabbed sounded like a teenager, but managed to slip out of his grasp. He said he heard Bam Bam barking as the men ran away with him.

Now, two months later, he is on a mission to be reunited with Bam Bam, who acted as his service dog.

Even though Santiago has been consistent in his search efforts, he says he has only received scam calls and false tips.

“I promised that I will keep walking and walking, yelling his name out. But if you could just help me with your own eyes and see if you could spot him for me,” Santiago said.

“Let your eyes be mine and look out for Bam Bam for me, please. I beg of you to help me,” he pleaded on air.

While his flyers haven’t amounted to anything yet, Santiago says he remains hopeful he and Bam Bam, who is microchipped, will be reunited.

Authorities urge anyone who sees the dog not to call or chase him, but to lure him using treats or contact Chicago police.