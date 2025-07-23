Famous peacocks and peahens ‘stolen’ from historic hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of peacocks and peahens, a beloved presence at a historic Art Deco hotel in Sacramento Delta, have vanished, with staff suspecting the birds were stolen.

The alarm was raised after a customer at the Ryde Hotel reported seeing two men on Sunday placing one of the distinctive birds into a cage on the back of a pickup truck.

A subsequent count by staff revealed only four of their exotic flock remained.

David Nielsen, the hotel’s general manager, expressed the profound distress felt by his team. "We’re not sure why anyone would do anything like this, but the staff is absolutely heartbroken," he said.

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a property crime. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the male birds are valued at $2,000 each and the peahens at $1,000 apiece.

The birds had become a signature of the hotel, having reproduced significantly since the owner acquired an initial five 14 years ago to roam the grounds.

open image in gallery The exterior of the Ryde Hotel, where dozens of peacocks have gone missing in Walnut Grove, California ( Associated Press )

Staff fed them leftovers of fillet mignon, prime rib and salmon, and over time, the birds became tamer. They got used to people, and the employees began seeing them as pets, even naming some of them.

Rafe Goorwitch, the hotel’s catering coordinator, said he fed a group of about 15 peafowls twice every day. He named the biggest one Alibaba, Baba for short, because he would walk through the hotel like he owned the place.

“I joked with the owner that we worked for Baba because he would walk through the dinner rooms, the ballrooms and the garden with this attitude that he was the boss,” Goorwitch said.

Peacocks tend to be aloof, but Baba "became like a dog,” he said.

Since the news about the missing birds became public, people have been calling the hotel with tips and possible sightings, including reports of neighbors with new peacock pets, Nielsen said.

Hotel staff are hoping the birds are found and returned home. For now, the hotel has added better and more surveillance cameras, and there are plans to add more fencing.

“They really meant a lot to us,” Nielsen said.