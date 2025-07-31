Claws are out in small town Massachusetts after a cat mayoral election race was hijacked by other animals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talk about copy-cats.

A race to elect the newest bike path cat mayor in Somerville, Massachusetts, has been hijacked by an array of other animals – including a parrot, guinea pig, snake and tortoise.

Several ferocious felines, including incumbent cat mayor Berry, had been campaigning for the fictitious role of “Bike Path Mayor” when posters for other pets to fill the role began popping up in the Boston suburb.

The highly contested race began after Berry’s owner, Mallory Bisset, placed a humorous poster declaring her indoor-outdoor cat the “Bike Path Mayor” as a way to let passersby know she isn’t a stray, just a cat that loves to spend time on the trail, NBC 10 reported.

Then Noah’s Ark opened...

open image in gallery The ‘Bike Path Mayor’ election in Somerville, Massachusetts, is heating up as an array of animals entered the race, which was once dominated by cats. ( NBC10 Boston )

Claws quickly came out as a furry competitor, “Orange Cat,” began campaigning for the role as well.

“Berry became mayor of Somerville without an election, and I thought that was bologna,” said Orange Cat’s owner, Janet McNamara. “Orange Cat stands for fair and free elections.”

Both Berry and Orange Cat frequently stroll along the bike trail and are known and loved amongst residents.

"The original race, we have photo evidence all over the Somerville Discord, was Orange Cat vs Berry, who is the incumbent," one resident said. "I see Berry all the time, Orange Cat almost as much. And then other candidates started coming in, and then Berry's sign was stolen."

Signs for Berry, who is running along the TabbyCat Party, later reappeared with a promise to “Make Cats Outside Again.” Meanwhile, Orange Cat’s campaign has been “paid for by the catalyst party,” according to signs.

While Berry and Orange Cat appear to be the frontrunners among locals, dozens of other cats have since entered the race, each with their own slogan and campaign platform.

Pirate is running on “More Kibble For All,” while Puzzle has taken a pro catnap position. Freya is running on the “Com-meow-nist Party” and advocating for “Frisky’s South 4 All.” Another favorite in the race, Minerva, is simply running on “Crime.”

The cat quickly got out of the bag, and a slew of other animals have since entered the race.

open image in gallery Dozens of cats entered the race after Berry and Orange Cat placed signs up campaigning to be ‘Bike Path Mayor.’ ( NBC 10 Boston )

A dog duo, Duke and Ella, entered on a shared ticket with the tagline, “You got anyone betta?”

While only a few dogs are on the ballot, McNamara said it would be “ridiculous” for a dog to be elected mayor of the bike path.

As of Thursday, the race opened up to even more exotic animals, including a parrot named Timber, a guinea pig named Ms. Potato, a snake, aptly named Large Snake, and a tortoise named Nagi.

“I’m a big fan of Nagi the tortoise. I think his age and experience is good,” local voter Gabe Smith told NBC10.

“You know, diversity in a campaign is probably good,” added Somerville resident Valerie Folan.

While there are countless cat-idates, many residents seemed to stand behind the incumbent, Berry.

“I am a little partial to Berry, because she has held a town hall in our garden a few months ago, so I think I’m just waiting to see if other candidates are going to speak up more,” said resident Andrea Wen, who frequently walks the trail.

Given the competitive nature of the race, some pets have decided to throw their hat in for other governmental positions. Wasil the cat is running for attorney general while Whiskers, also a cat, hopes to be elected as chief of staff.

A QR code is displayed on the bike path for people to cast their votes. According to the form, a winner will be announced on September 5.