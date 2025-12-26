Israel becomes first country to recognise Somaliland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has piled pressure on Keir Starmer and Donald Trump to recognise a former British protectorate in a bid to take on terrorism in the Middle East.

The Israeli prime minister has unilaterally recognised the disputed state of Somaliland, which is seen as crucial in tackling the Houthi threat in the Red Sea and Strait of Aden where Iranian-sponsored Houthi terrorists have been attacking shipping.

It means Israel is the first country to officially recognise Somaliland after it declared independence 34 years ago in 1991. Only Ethiopia has previously held an agreement with the unrecognised state in the Horn of Africa.

It comes as President Trump is under pressure to recognise the breakaway African state which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after a bitter civil war with the UK under pressure to follow suit.

Mr Netanyahu, who has launched attacks on the Houthis in the region, said that the decision to recognise Somaliland was “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords”.

Mr Netanyahu congratulated Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Abdirahman Cirro, in a video call, praising his “leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace” and inviting him to visit Israel.

He added: “The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy.”

An Israeli government source confirmed to The Independent that the move was to build on efforts to “tackle Iran and its allies in the region” including the Houthis.

Somaliland gained its independence from the UK on June 26 1960, but days later on July 1 1960 united with the neighbouring former Italian to create Somalia.

After three decades of civil war and brutality where English was banned in schools and thousands of people from Somaliland were forced to flee, the former British protectorate declared independence again in 1991 and has been running its own affairs since.

The UK under farmer prime minister David Cameron’s leadership came close to formal recognition in 2012 but agreed to wait for recognition from African states first.

Opposition to recognising Somaliland has come from Democrat administrations led by Barack Obama and more recently Joe Biden which both sided strongly with Somalia’s claim over the territory.

This is despite concerns that Somalia has remained unstable and has been a centre for piracy and terrorist activity while Somaliland has wanted to be allied with western interests and has successfully held democratic elections.

Trump, though, has taken a different view with Somaliland’s port Berbera seen as a crucial base for tackling piracy and terrorist attacks in the Red Sea and Strait of Aden.

Netanyahu’s move is expected to change the balance of diplomatic power in the Horn of Africa and threatens to isolate Somalia further.

One of the strongest advocates for Somaliland recognition is former UK defence secretary Gavin Williamson who has honorary citizenship of the country.

He is one of a number of senior parliamentarians who has been pushing for a change of the 34 year impasse maintained by the Foreign Office.

He said: “It is important that the UK and the US move quickly to recognise Somaliland so that we can work with them as key strategic allies to bring peace and stability to the Red Sea and beyond.”