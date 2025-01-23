Queen pledges to ‘never forget’ the atrocities of the Holocaust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has pledged to “never forget” the atrocities of the Holocaust and called for a “more tolerant future”, at an event ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Camilla spoke as she attended the annual lunch of the Anne Frank Trust, an educational charity founded by family and friends of the diarist’s father, Otto Frank, on Thursday in central London.

Wearing a blue embroidered dress and boots, the Queen smiled as she greeted attendees including Holocaust survivors, Eva Clarke BEM, 80, and Mala Tribich MBE, 94.

Addressing more than 600 guests, Camilla reflected on the importance of a message from another survivor, Marian Turski, who had warned against complacency in the face of discriminations against all minorities.

She said: “Today, more than ever, with levels of antisemitism at their highest level for a generation, and disturbing rises in Islamophobia and other forms of racism and prejudice, we must heed this warning.

“The deadly seeds of the Holocaust were sown at first in small acts of exclusion, of aggression and of discrimination towards those who had previously been neighbours and friends.

“Over a terrifying short period of time, those seeds took root through the complacency of which we can all be guilty: of turning away from injustice, of ignoring that which we know to be wrong, of thinking that someone else will do what’s needed – and of remaining silent.

“Let’s unite in our commitment to take action, to speak up and to ensure that the words “never forget” are a guiding light that charts a path towards a better, brighter, and more tolerant future for us all.”

The Queen ended her speech by quoting an entry from Anne’s diary written in May 1944 and said: “What is done cannot be undone, but at least one can prevent it from happening again.”

Speaking at the event, Ms Clarke, who was born at the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria and now lives in Cambridge, said the Queen’s support was the “biggest accolade” the charity could have.

Ms Tribich, who survived a labour camp and a concentration camp and lives in London, said the King’s forthcoming trip to Auschwitz was a “very important” part of ensuring that the genocide was not forgotten and to help to maintain the level of publicity of commemorative events.

She said: “For me that’s very important, because sometimes I wonder, how long will they remember?

“Because when all the survivors have gone and children grow up and no one had had any personal touch with people who were there – I think it will gradually fade but I hope it’s never forgotten.”

Among other guests were TV presenter and barrister Rob Rinder, author and actor Sir Stephen Fry and broadcaster Emma Barnett, who are supporters of the Trust.

The Queen became the first royal patron of the Anne Frank Trust, which uses learning from Anne’s story and the Holocaust to empower children aged nine to 15 to recognise and challenge prejudice, last year.

During the visit, Camilla watched a presentation from children who have participated in the charity’s programmes and later joined a candle lighting ceremony alongside survivors of genocides and hate crimes before observing a moment of silence.

Otto Frank was the only family member who survived the war, with 15-year-old Anne dying along with her older sister Margot in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and her mother Edith dying at Auschwitz.

Published in 1947 and read by millions, Anne’s diary became a symbol of hope and resilience.

The event comes a few days before Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, when a reception will be held at Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front in 1945.