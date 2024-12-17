Holyhead ferry port to remain closed until January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Holyhead ferry port is to remain closed until January 15 at the earliest, it has been confirmed.

All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are cancelled for the next few weeks.

The closure of the port and ferry services will likely result in Christmas parcels travelling to and from Ireland being delayed until after the festive season.

It will also leave thousands of people who were planning to travel through the port to Ireland for Christmas having to scramble for alternative transport.

The ferry company Stena Line, which owns the Port of Holyhead, said that on December 6, during Storm Darragh, there were two incidents at the berth at Terminal 3.

It said that this resulted in part of the structure collapsing and rendering it unusable.

It said that the damage is still being assessed and that it has taken the decision to keep the ferry berths closed until January 15 to “provide certainty” for passengers, freight customers and ferry operators.

It said that this was to allow people to make alternative arrangements ahead of the busiest time of the year.

In a statement, a spokesman for Stena Line said: “Stena Line has been working hard to provide alternative travel arrangements for customers during the busy festive period.

I think it’s highly unlikely now that we will see Holyhead port functioning in any real way this side of Christmas Simon Harris

“Stena Line is offering sailings for passengers and freight from Dublin to ports in Birkenhead and Fishguard.

“In addition, a new freight route from Dublin to Heysham has been added to assist continuity of trade flows.

“The company has also added additional sailings on the Belfast – Cairnryan route this weekend. Currently there is limited availability on the Belfast – Liverpool and Rosslare – Fishguard routes.

“Stena Line would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure customers that the company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the effects of the closure on passenger and freight traffic.

“Customers are currently being contacted and affected passengers are advised to amend their booking online free of charge or through the Contact Centre on 0344 770 7070 (UK)/ + 353 1 907 5555 (ROI).”

Irish premier Simon Harris said on Monday the “seriousness” of the damage was becoming “more apparent as the days go by”.

“I think it’s highly unlikely now that we will see Holyhead port functioning in any real way this side of Christmas,” he said.

“And of course, that is a serious concern to both people who’ve bought goods and presents and gifts that they’re hoping will arrive, and also people that are understandably trying to get home for the Christmas period.

Ireland’s Department of Transport announced that it would ease rules around haulier hours until December 27, allowing drivers to do more hours and take fewer breaks.