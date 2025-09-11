Multiple Labour MPs considering defecting to Greens, says Zack Polanski

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Green Party’s new leader claims he has had multiple conversations with Labour MPs about defecting to his party as they become increasingly unhappy with the direction of Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

In an interview with The Independent, Zack Polanski said the number of Labour MPs he has spoken to who are dissatisfied with the party was in “double figures”. He added that the Greens would “absolutely” welcome disillusioned MPs, as long as they share the party’s values.

Mr Polanski named Labour left-wingers Clive Lewis and Nadia Whittome as “obvious” examples of the MPs he would welcome into the fold.

It comes amid growing concern from backbenchers over Sir Keir’s leadership, with his approval rating hitting an all-time low last month.

open image in gallery Zack Polanski spoke to The Independent about his plans as leader of the Green Party ( PA )

The beleaguered PM has come under the spotlight this week after being forced to sack Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador following a string of claims about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The fresh revelations emerged just days after his former deputy Angela Rayner was forced to resign.

Asked if he would accept defectors from the Labour Party, Mr Polanski said: “Undoubtedly, there are Labour politicians that I would accept defections from. Not all of them, it’s really important to point out that caveat.

“It’s also important to point out that it wouldn’t be my decision; it would be a democratic decision made by an elected body, but that’s quite a technical answer. So I’ll answer a question directly: would I accept, as in would I encourage defections? Absolutely.”

He added: “I’ve had lots of conversations with Labour MPs concerned about where the Labour Party are going. Those are probably in double figures the amount of conversations I’ve had with Labour MPs. In terms of talking to Labour MPs about defections, that’s a smaller number, but yes, absolutely, I’m having conversations with Labour MPs who are considering defecting.

“If they align with our values, then it makes absolutely no sense to be in the Labour Party any more.”

Mr Polanski also addressed the growing speculation that the Greens could unite with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new party to create a new force on the left in British politics.

open image in gallery There is growing concern over the direction of Keir Starmer’s government ( AP )

He said he would not be open to a total merger with the as-yet-unnamed party, but added he would be happy for their movement to join the Green Party and operate under that banner.

Mr Polanski has previously indicated a willingness to cooperate with the new left-wing party.

“If they all wanted to join the Green Party and be in the Green Party, I’d absolutely consider that merger. But I guess that’s not a merger … In terms of a merger between whatever their party is and the Green Party, then that’s definitely not something I’m considering,” he said.

During the interview, Mr Polanski – who said he is hoping to get as many as 39 MPs at the next election – also took aim at Sir Keir, arguing he is “an abject failure as a prime minister because he is refusing to acknowledge the feedback in the country right now, that people are angry”.

“They are absolutely furious with politics, and the danger is that this starts to wash over everyone. And that’s why I believe that Reform are topping the polls – because here they come, saying ‘we’re all angry at the old two-party system. It is crumbled, it has failed, and we are here to present solutions now’.

“I actually agree with Nigel Farage, with much of his diagnosis of the problem. The real thing here, though, is that his solutions won’t make anything better. In fact, they’ll make things significantly worse.”

As a result, he said there is a “real role here for the Green Party” to hold the Labour government to account.

“Do I think they’ve done everything wrong? No, that would be childish of me. There are small things where I think they’re moving things in the right direction, but again, it is so half-hearted that it almost makes things worse,” he added.

open image in gallery Polanski praised Labour MP Clive Lewis, who has been a vocal critic of the government ( PA )

Mr Polanski is trying to take the fight to Reform UK, previously pitching himself as the “Nigel Farage of the left”.

Appealing directly to disillusioned voters, he said: “If you voted for this Labour government because you wanted the change that Keir Starmer promised and all you have got is the two-child benefit cap, cuts to disability benefits and a refusal to tax multimillionaires and billionaires, then you don’t need to go to Reform and the toxic politics of hate and division.

“If you want an alternative, the Green Party are there offering the politics of hope and community.”

The self-professed “eco-populist” also said “we need to reclaim patriotism”, warning that “inequality is the most unpatriotic thing possible”.

Hitting back at Sir Keir, who over the weekend dubbed Mr Polanski a “plastic progressive”, the Green Party leader said: “His patriotism could not be more plastic. He thinks patriotism is waving a flag or claiming that he hangs flags up all the time. That’s not real.”

He added: “Inequality is the most unpatriotic thing possible to allow to happen. And actually saying we should share power and wealth around this country, because everyone matters, is exactly what my patriotism is about.

open image in gallery Nadia Whittome was namechecked by Polanski as someone who would be welcome in the Green Party ( BBC )

“So I throw the gauntlet down to Keir. Show me what you think patriotism means. Stop name-calling.”

Mr Lewis and Ms Whittome have been vocal critics of Sir Keir’s government, with both of them rebelling against the government’s controversial welfare cuts earlier this year.

Mr Lewis has previously said he is “ashamed” of the approach the government has taken towards Gaza, as well as warning that Sir Keir was betraying Labour values with planned cuts to benefits.

The Independent has contacted both MPs for comment.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Zack Polanski doesn’t have a plan to deliver change, and he’s not serious about the serious times we face internationally. He has repeatedly suggested he would back off from Nato – which would leave Britain’s national security exposed at a time when Putin is waging an illegal war in Ukraine.

“And he leads a party that’s Green in name only: plastic progressives who oppose green infrastructure, oppose nuclear, and block housebuilding. Only Labour is focused on tackling the everyday challenges faced by working people.”