Peter Mandelson sacked by Keir Starmer over ‘reprehensible’ emails to Epstein: Latest updates
James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street finds a replacement.
Sir Keir Starmer has sensationally sacked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador over the growing scandal of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The prime minister asked Lord Mandelson to step down after a string of shocking revelations, including resurfaced emails appearing to show him offering support for convicted paedophile Epstein as he was facing charges of child sex offences.
Starmer found Lord Mandelson’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein “reprehensible”, Downing Street has said.
Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, announcing that Lord Mandelson had been sacked, claimed that the emails showed “that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment” as UK ambassador to the UK last year.
“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect,” the minister added.
Mr Doughty had been called to address the Commons after Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted an urgent question to Tory Neil O’Brien about Lord Mandelson's appointment.
MPs on both sides of the house had been demanding that Lord Mandelson return to the UK for questioning despite his status as a Lord meaning he does not have to stand in front of the Commons.
James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.
Who could replace Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US?
James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.
While there is not yet any suggestion yet that Mr Roscoe will hold the position permanently, the career diplomat has a strong CV. He is currently the embassy's chief of mission, a role which sees him take over in the absence of the ambassador. He was previously deputy head of mission at the British Embassy Washington in July 2022.
Read more by political correspondent Millie Cooke here:
Analysis: Mandelson’s sacking has left one big question – and it has nothing to do with Epstein
Former Labour deputy leader describes Mandelson as ‘shameful’
Speaking on Sky News’ Political Dysfunction podcast out later today, former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman described Lord Madelson as “shameful” for not resigning.
She said: “I think he's right to sack him. I wish he'd never appointed him, but now he's gone. I think it's really shameful that Peter Mandelson didn't actually resign.
“I think he should never have put himself forward for that job, knowing what he, Peter Mandelson, knew about what was likely to come out. So I think it's been a horrible, awful episode. And the important thing is to move on.”
Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador after fresh revelations over his links to Epstein
