Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Peter Mandelson sacked by Keir Starmer over ‘reprehensible’ emails to Epstein: Latest updates

James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street finds a replacement.

David Maddox
Political editor
,Archie Mitchell,Tom Watling
Thursday 11 September 2025 10:13 EDT
Comments
Sir Keir Starmer has sensationally sacked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador over the growing scandal of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime minister asked Lord Mandelson to step down after a string of shocking revelations, including resurfaced emails appearing to show him offering support for convicted paedophile Epstein as he was facing charges of child sex offences.

Starmer found Lord Mandelson’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein “reprehensible”, Downing Street has said.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, announcing that Lord Mandelson had been sacked, claimed that the emails showed “that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment” as UK ambassador to the UK last year.

“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect,” the minister added.

Mr Doughty had been called to address the Commons after Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted an urgent question to Tory Neil O’Brien about Lord Mandelson's appointment.

MPs on both sides of the house had been demanding that Lord Mandelson return to the UK for questioning despite his status as a Lord meaning he does not have to stand in front of the Commons.

James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.

Eight in 10 Britons think politicians should publish how much tax they pay

Public overwhelmingly supports greater transparency from MPs over their tax affairs, survey finds
Tom Watling11 September 2025 15:13

Starmer tells Israeli president Qatar airstrikes ‘unacceptable’ and ‘do nothing to secure peace’

Israel faced widespread global condemnation following its attack on Qatar on Tuesday
Tom Watling11 September 2025 14:50

Man arrested after attack on MP's offices

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson after a fire at Washington and Gateshead South MP Sharon Hodgson’s office.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.20am today, we were alerted to a fire at a premises on Woodland Terrace in the Washington area.

“Emergency services attended and no-one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

“A man in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

The scene at the MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson’s office in Washington, Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The scene at the MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson’s office in Washington, Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
Tom Watling11 September 2025 14:36

Watch: Government says Peter Mandelson sacked 'in light of new emails' over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Rebecca Whittaker11 September 2025 14:20

Who could replace Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US?

James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.

While there is not yet any suggestion yet that Mr Roscoe will hold the position permanently, the career diplomat has a strong CV. He is currently the embassy's chief of mission, a role which sees him take over in the absence of the ambassador. He was previously deputy head of mission at the British Embassy Washington in July 2022.

Read more by political correspondent Millie Cooke here:

Our next man – or woman – in Washington will need all the political and diplomatic nous they can muster. Who will Keir Starmer pick and can he win over the next US president?
Rebecca Whittaker11 September 2025 14:10

Analysis: Mandelson’s sacking has left one big question – and it has nothing to do with Epstein

Lord Mandelson is part of a long list of key appointees that Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to sack for predictable problems, which poses big questions about his judgment
Rebecca Whittaker11 September 2025 13:55

Former Labour deputy leader describes Mandelson as ‘shameful’

Speaking on Sky News’ Political Dysfunction podcast out later today, former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman described Lord Madelson as “shameful” for not resigning.

She said: “I think he's right to sack him. I wish he'd never appointed him, but now he's gone. I think it's really shameful that Peter Mandelson didn't actually resign.

“I think he should never have put himself forward for that job, knowing what he, Peter Mandelson, knew about what was likely to come out. So I think it's been a horrible, awful episode. And the important thing is to move on.”

David Maddox, political editor 11 September 2025 13:40

Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador after fresh revelations over his links to Epstein

Keir Starmer initially said he maintained confidence in Mandelson – but has faced mounting pressure to sack the ambassador
Rebecca Whittaker11 September 2025 13:30

'He stood up for freedom and his Christian faith,' MP said following death of right-wing political activist

Charlie Kirk was a “friend” to the UK and he “stood up for freedom”, a Conservative MP told the Commons, as he paid tribute to the Donald Trump ally.

Andrew Rosindell said he welcomed Mr Kirk to the Houses of Parliament in 2018, taking him to a Christmas reception at Speaker’s House.

“He was a friend of the United Kingdom. He stood up for freedom and his Christian faith, and we mourn his loss and send our condolences to his family and friends,” the Romford MP added.

Rebecca Whittaker11 September 2025 13:17

Why Epstein and Mandelson’s friendship matters even more than you think

As a financier, Jeffrey Epstein was the man who knew everyone, and while that shouldn’t mean guilt by association, it does say something significant about how things work at the very top of society, writes Nigel Cawthorne
Tom Watling11 September 2025 13:01

