New Green Party leader wants to ‘reclaim’ populism after landslide win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said he wants to “reclaim” populism after a landslide victory that will see his party shift its politics to the left.

Mr Polanski, who spoke of wanting to shift the party’s politics towards “eco-populism” during the leadership race, could offer a fresh headache to Sir Keir Starmer’s Government from the political left.

The new Green leader warned “we are here to replace you” in a message to Labour during his victory speech.

He also hit out at the “charlatans” of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, while acknowledging many voters are drawn to the party as a result of feeling “hopeless”.

The London Assembly member later told the PA news agency he wanted to reclaim the word “populist” from Nigel Farage.

“We want to reclaim the word ‘populist’, the word ‘patriot’, and even the flag.

“I think we need to stop giving these symbols and these ideas to the right just because they shout louder.”

He said the Green Party could learn from Reform’s success in storytelling.

“I despise Nigel Farage politics and everything he stands for. He takes misinformation and lies and then combines it with a powerful story.

“We will never take misinformation and lies, but what I think we can learn from is the powerful stories, which is why we often see Reform polling at the top.”

He later told Sky News that waving the St George’s Cross could be experienced as “intimidation” by some communities during times of heightened tension.

“I think people can experience it as intimidation and I think if those communities are intimidated, again the patriotic thing to do would be to have those conversations with your neighbours, have those conversations with the communities,” he said.

Put to him that while the Greens match the number of Reform MPs – four each – they have failed so far to match that party’s climbing membership figures and polling, Mr Polanski said he intended to change that immediately.

The Green Party now has 68,500 members, while Reform UK has more than 200,000.

Mr Polanski said it was too early to talk about working with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s party “because they don’t exist, they’re not even a party yet”, but suggested he would be open to co-operating and said he had spoken to Mr Corbyn briefly this week.

“I’m willing to work and talk with anyone who shares my values, and that includes Jeremy Corbyn, includes Zarah Sultana, frankly, includes some of the MPs from from the Liberal Democrats, too.”

Mr Corbyn said he looked forward to “working with” the Green Party in a tweet congratulating the new leader.

He wrote on X: “Your campaign took on the rich and powerful, stood up for the dignity of all marginalised communities, and gave people hope!

“Real change is coming. I look forward to working with you to create a fairer, kinder world.”

A left-wing alliance could provide an electoral challenge to Sir Keir.

We Deserve Better, an initiative pushing for a left-wing electoral pact, vowed to build a “strong and united left” after Mr Polanski’s win.

Mr Polanski had appealed to those who felt “politically homeless” in his speech to Green members.

“If you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling in despair, if you’re feeling politically homeless, there is a political home for you.”

The new leader also said his party would “take on power and wealth” in the UK.

Elsewhere, he added that he knew voters were “sick of working long hours and never feeling secure”.

He added: “They see water companies pumping sewage into our waters and charging us extra for the privilege, and they see how broken the old two-party system is, and we know this political space has been ripe for charlatans like Nigel Farage and Reform, millionaires who are pretending to serve working-class communities but are actually backed by the same billionaires who are destroying our democracies, our communities and our planet.”

The new leader claimed the Greens under his stewardship would “hold this Labour Government to account”.

Mr Polanski added: “Because when we look at Keir Starmer and what this Government have been doing, whether it’s the two-child benefit cap, the disability cuts, the genocide in Gaza, my message to Labour is very clear: we are not here to be disappointed by you, we are not here to be concerned by you, we’re here to replace you.”

Mr Polanski saw off a joint ticket bid by two of the party’s MPs, Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay, for the party leadership.

He won with a vote of 20,411 members, a vast majority over the 3,705 votes cast for Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns.

However, turnout in the election appeared to be less than a third of the party’s numbers.

Losing co-candidates Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns congratulated Mr Polanski on his victory.

In a joint statement, they added: “As MPs, we are fully committed to our crucial role: holding this Government to account and championing the policies needed for a fairer, greener and more liveable future.

“Together with Zack and deputy leaders Rachel Millward and Mothin Ali, we will continue to build on the extraordinary progress the Green Party has made, and take it further than ever before.”

Labour Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves said Mr Polanski should “level with the British people” on his stance over Nato membership.

The new Green Party leader told PA it was “unrealistic for now” for the UK to leave Nato but said he is in favour of starting conversations with European neighbours about an “alternative”.