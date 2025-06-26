Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With more than 120 Labour MPs backing a rebellious amendment and tensions mounting over controversial welfare reforms, Sir Keir Starmer is facing one of the biggest challenges to his leadership since taking office.

The prime minister’s plan to restrict access to disability benefits and overhaul sickness-related support has triggered a furious backlash from within his own party, forcing him into emergency talks to avoid a humiliating Commons defeat.

The rebellion, focused on concerns that the reforms could deepen poverty and undermine Labour’s core values, comes despite warnings from party leadership that dissenters could face deselection.

While Starmer has insisted reform is essential to fix a “broken system” and deliver “Labour values of fairness,” critics argue that the proposed cuts mark a worrying departure from those very values.

Behind the scenes, dissatisfaction with his top team – particularly chief of staff Morgan McSweeney – is also growing, with some MPs calling for a “regime change” in Downing Street.

The leadership is hoping to buy time and make concessions before next week’s crucial vote, but the damage may already be done.

In a poll of Independent readers, 49 per cent said they felt that the reforms unfairly targeted vulnerable people. They warned that the cuts will “break people,” leave carers “destitute,” and impose a human cost many feel is being ignored.

On the other side of the debate, 28 per cent said they agreed with Starmer’s reforms, while an additional 23 per cent expressed general support for welfare reform, though not for the proposals currently on the table.

