Poll of the day: Do you support Keir Starmer’s welfare reform plans?
Have your say: As the government prepares to make one of the most significant changes to welfare in over a decade, we want to know where you stand
A political storm is brewing over proposed changes to the UK welfare system, as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pushes ahead with controversial reforms that would overhaul disability benefit payments.
Under the new plans, access to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) would be tightened in a bid to reduce what ministers say is unsustainable growth in the system, which currently sees the equivalent of a city the size of Leicester added in new claims each year.
Supporters of the reforms, including Starmer himself, argue that the welfare system is “broken” and needs urgent change to remain sustainable and to better support people who want to return to work.
But critics, including more than 100 Labour MPs and at least a dozen ministers, warn that the changes will disproportionately harm disabled people and the most vulnerable.
Independent readers have warned that the cuts will “break people,” leave carers “destitute,” and impose a human cost many feel is being ignored.
The proposed legislation is expected to face a major rebellion when it goes to a vote in Parliament next week.
As the government prepares to make one of the most significant changes to welfare in over a decade, we want to know what you think: should Starmer’s welfare reforms go ahead – or do they go too far?
Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
