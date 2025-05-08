Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After weeks of negotiations, the UK and US have announced a major trade agreement, marking a significant diplomatic and economic achievement for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

The deal follows closely on the heels of a new trade pact with India and comes amid tense economic relations caused by Donald Trump’s recent tariffs on UK exports such as steel, aluminium and cars.

Britain has become the first country to reach such an agreement with the States since Mr Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs threw the global economy into crisis last month.

Starmer’s supporters argue that this is precisely the kind of pragmatic diplomacy Britain needs post-Brexit – and a vindication of Labour’s competence on the world stage.

Reacting to the announcement, The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul said: “He has shown skill and judgement in dealing with Donald Trump, resisting the temptation to denounce the US president for turning on America’s allies, and negotiating patiently to secure a deal that will protect Britain from the worst of Trump’s war on prosperity.”

Independent reader Rasputin007 commented: “So within a few days, the UK under Starmer achieved what the Tories couldn't, two trade deals with the US and India.”

And AJames added: “By getting deals done early, Starmer is hoping for a jump start ahead of other nations.”

Not everyone is convinced, however. ListenVeryCarefully commented: "The only reason these deals are being rushed through is because Starmer is in deep, deep trouble domestically and desperately needs some 'good news' to save his premiership.”

With opinions divided, the big question is: Has Starmer handled the US trade deal skilfully, or has he compromised too much for too little?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

