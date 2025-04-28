How can Britain’s housing divide be fixed? Join The Independent Debate
According to new figures released by Savills, older generations now hold the majority of the UK’s housing wealth – sparking debate over whether the system is fair to younger people struggling to get on the property ladder
The debate over the housing wealth divide between generations is intensifying.
Today, homeowners aged 60 and over hold more than half of the UK’s £2.89 trillion in owner-occupied property wealth. In contrast, under-35s own just 6 per cent, according to estimates from property firm Savills.
Some say older generations have earned their position, having paid off mortgages and ridden the wave of rising house prices. Others argue the system has left younger people locked out of homeownership.
Reacting to the figures, Independent reader Kernow pointed out that Thatcher-era policies encouraged homes to become "investment properties," with tax breaks and buy-to-let schemes pushing up prices and "depriving accommodation for the young." They called for tougher taxes on second homes and better incentives for downsizing.
Meanwhile, TomHawk defended Boomers, blaming the situation on planning failures and public sector mismanagement: "It has conspicuously failed to provide the infrastructure and housing the country needs."
But not everyone agreed. Ajames argued Boomers had a “privileged life,” benefiting from free education, cheap housing, and generous services while "ramping up national debt" for future generations to shoulder.
With property wealth so unevenly spread, the big question is: is this an inevitable result of market forces, or an unfair system that needs fixing?
